Eriksen Inter, the player’s agent in Milan for the termination. The news
Meeting between the player, his agent and the club in Milan: the termination of the contract is on the table. Once the farewell to Inter has been sanctioned, Eriksen will return the owner of his own card and will be able to continue playing in the championships where the use of the subcutaneous defibrillator, prohibited in Italy, is allowed. The Odense in Denmark, the Premier League and the Eredivisie are monitoring the situation of the midfielder
THE GOOGLE TRENDS OF 2021: THERE IS ALSO ERIKSEN
Inter vs. Christian Eriksen, it’s time to say goodbye. The Danish midfielder returned to Milan on Wednesday to join his agent Martin Schoots: Thursday is the day set for the meeting between the two and the Nerazzurri management to define the severance pay agreement. The 29 year old in fact he is no longer suitable for sports in Italy due to the subcutaneous defibrillator that was implanted after the illness he accused in Denmark-Finland last June, a practice prohibited by Coni.
Eriksen’s future
read also
Kjaer: “I want to get over the Eriksen episode”
The exit strategy, which has long been accepted by the player and his entourage, is that of termination of the contract, expected perhaps already in the next few hours. A solution that would allow Eriksen on the one hand to return the owner of his own tag and Inter not to pay the heavy fees associated with Eriksen’s contract, without being able to use the player in official matches. The midfielder will instead have the opportunity to return to the protagonist in championships where competitive activity with defibrillator is allowed. In Denmark theOdense, the club where the player has resumed training, seems to be the most attentive club to his situation, but is also monitored by clubs from the English and Dutch leagues.
Eriksen’s numbers with Inter
see also
Eriksen trains with Odense 6 months after illness
The farewell between Inter and Christian Eriksen is consummated less than two years after the arrival of the midfielder in Milan, dated January 2020. After an initial phase of adaptation, also conditioned by the stop of the championship due to Covid, the Danish midfielder had carved out an important role in Antonio Conte’s schemes in the 2020/21 season. Now for the parties a goodbye obligatory: Eriksen’s experience with the Nerazzurri is still a part of the Scudetto victory, with 60 total appearances between Serie A and cups, 8 goals and 3 assists.