Eriksen meets Inter in Milan: “Coni response arrived. And Chris already has an idea “

Christian Eriksen he returned to Milan. Not to support visits or to get back on the pitch, unfortunately, but to probably and definitively sanction his farewell to Inter after Coni’s no to physical activity with an implanted defibrillator. La Gazzetta dello Sport writes: “ Already today Christian Eriksen and Inter can shake hands and separate forever . In fact, the obvious response from the Coni doctors has arrived: the Danish midfielder is no longer suitable for sports in Italy due to the subcutaneous defibrillator which is prohibited by us. Now we just have to put the farewell on paper.

And to formalize it in a very short time, Christian returned to Milan yesterday and reached his agent, Martin Schoots: today, together, they will meet the management of the Nerazzurri club to discuss the solution. Inter have simply received the response of the medical authority and today they will officially hand it over to the other side. And the exit strategy, which has long been accepted by players and staff, is that of a resolution. To understand if more meetings will be needed or today’s one will be enough, then Eriksen will be the owner of his own card again: his idea remains to continue playing where he is allowed. From the Premier League to the Dutch championship until the return home to Denmark (his Odense asked for it), there is no shortage of options “.