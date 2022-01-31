Eriksen, OFFICIAL: the Danish former Inter player restarts from Brentford VIDEO | First page

One of the good news today: Christian Eriksen officially returns to the field and will do so with the Brentford shirt in the Premier League. The former midfielder ofInter following thecardiac arrest had during the European Championships with his shirt Denmark against the Finland he was no longer able to play in Italy and was forced to terminate his contract with Inter.

THE BRENTFORD- The news of a return of the player born in 1992 in the Premier League was already in the air despite the player training with theAjax in recent days. Yesterday Christian has carried out and passed medical examinations with the Brentford and now it’s ready to officially return to the field. The news that all the fans wanted to read.

THE CARREER – Eriksen grew up in the youth academy of Middelfart, a team from his hometown, where he was coached by his father. At the age of 13 comes the transfer toOdense. In 2008 he moved to theAjax where he will debut in the first team on January 17, 2010. In August 2013 he was bought by Tottenham and he remains there until January 2020 when he is bought by Inter.

CARDIAC ARREST – But when everything seems to be going well and Eriksen is in the prime of his career at minute 43 of the match between Denmark and Finland during the European Championships the player collapses unconscious and the worst is immediately feared. Following the cardiac arrest, it was uncertain what the future of the former Nerazzurri number 10 would be. Today comes the news that every fan hoped to read: Christian Eriksen is officially a new player of the Brentford and all football lovers are ready to see him again on the pitch.

