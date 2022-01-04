Eriksen raises: “I dream of replaying at Parken. My heart is not an obstacle “

The Dane breaks the silence: “It was incredible that so many people felt the need to write or send flowers. I will prove that I am back to the same level”

“It’s been a while. I hope this video explains how I feel about all the messages, letters, emails, flowers, thoughts and everything in between. Thanks for all the love.” With this message and a couple of videos posted on social media, Christian Eriksen speaks again after the tragic events in Copenhagen during Euro 2020.

“It was amazing that so many people felt the need to write or send flowers. It impacted so many people who felt the need to let me and my family know. This makes me really happy – admits the former Inter Milan -. They keep saying that I got more and more flowers in the hospital. It was weird, because I didn’t expect people to send flowers because I was dead 5 minutes. It was quite extraordinary, but it was good for everyone and it was a great help to me receive all those best wishes. And people still write to me. I thanked the people I met in person. But all the fans who have sent thousands of letters and emails and flowers – or who have come to me on the street both in Italy and Denmark – thank them all for the support. I have received this from all over the world and they have helped me with this. “

On plans for the future: “My goal is to play the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. This has always been my mentality. It is a goal, a dream. If I am chosen it is something else, but it is my dream to return. I’m sure I can come back because I don’t feel … I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m in perfect shape – assures Chris -. That was my goal and it’s still a long way off, so until then I’ll play soccer and I will prove that I have returned to the same level. How important is the national team in this process? Very important. I want to play for the national team at the World Cup. My dream is to return to the national team and play at Parken again (the stadium in Copenhagen where he fell ill, ed) and prove that it was an episode and that it won’t happen again. Again, it’s up to the coach to assess my level. But my heart is not an obstacle“.

