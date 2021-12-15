Eriksen, resolution in January: “FIFA covers Inter. And there is private insurance for … “

That damned 12 June and the illness during the Denmark-Finland game marked a watershed in life and, subsequently, in Christian Eriksen’s football career. The midfielder, in fact, is ready to say goodbye to Inter, given that the no of the Italian doctors will arrive, for granted, when he returns to the field in our country. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the parties are peacefully working to terminate the player’s contract for the month of January:

“Obviously, no operation to remove the defibrillator is on the agenda and work is well underway with the Nerazzurri to say goodbye without controversy and in a short time. The company is taking advantage of the Fifa allowance which covers the salary for a year and also has private insurance in hand that covers the value of the tag in the budget, but for everyone the time has now come to sit around a table: we are drawing up the exit strategy as early as January. In any case, Inzaghi’s Inter was originally born around Eriksen himself, Simone’s passion, but the CEO. Beppe Marotta and sports director Piero Ausilio have enlisted Hakan Calhanoglu with a lightning war blitz. The addition is bearing fruit“.