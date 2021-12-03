Eriksen trains, but goodbye to Inter: this is how he and the club will greet each other

After the news arrived yesterday from Denmark of the return to training (mild) for Christian Eriksen (READ HERE), the Italian sports newspapers try to outline the future of the Danish talent of Inter. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, probably at the beginning of next week, the opinion of the Italian doctors on the suitability will arrive. “And the outcome is in fact taken for granted: in our country he cannot do competitive activities”, reads the rosea.

Basically on the same line the Corriere dello Sport: “Coni already has the file with what happened to the unfortunate Dane in hand and will decide on the matter. When? Maybe in January – reports the Roman daily -. But it is taken for granted that he will not give his green light to return to the field with the Inter shirt. What will happen at that point to the contract that binds Eriksen to the viale della Liberazione club? capital loss in the budget and a saving on the salary. The parties will address the issue in the coming weeks “.