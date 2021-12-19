Eriksen’s agent: “Christian’s future looks bright. Where will he play? It is early”
Schoots speaks: “The fact that at Tottenham there is talk of finding his replacement after two years is an incredible compliment”
Martin Schoots, Christian’s agent Eriksen, returns to profess his optimism on the return to the field of the Danish footballer after the termination of the contract with Inter yesterday. Interviewed by Sky Sports News, the prosecutor said: “He is working very hard egam glad that he has been able to do this in the last few months in silence. We have had so many requests for interviews, documentaries – all kinds of initiatives – mostly from the UK. It is still so popular in Great Britain and not just among football fans Spurs, not only for his fantastic football skills, but also for his being a humble person. Where will it go? Soon to say where Christian’s future is. Due to special regulations in Italy, which have already existed for decades, the only thing we know for sure is that it will not be in Italy. And it won’t be on another continent either, for family reasons. Some clubs have already contacted us a few weeks ago. We need to see what the future holds. But it looks bright and this is the most important thing “.
Still on the subject of Tottenham, Schoots adds: “It is still surprising to read in the English press and on the websites of fans who are looking for what is called ‘Eriksen’s replacement’ two years after his departure. People are probably not aware of it. , but implicitly is an incredible compliment. Tottenham can hardly be blamed for not finding a player who has the qualities to become the best assist man in the league, helping them reach three qualifiers in a row and a Champions League final. There just aren’t too many of those players, and there is always competition with other clubs to sign them.
December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 17:21)
