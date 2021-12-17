Eriksen’s farewell to Inter. ‘The bond will remain indissoluble’ – Football

The paths of Eriksen and Inter separate. “FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of Christian Eriksen’s contract”, reads the club’s note.

“Even if today the paths of Inter and Christian separate, a strong and indissoluble bond will remain. The best moments, the goals and the victories, the embrace of the fans outside San Siro in celebrating the Scudetto: everything will always remain fixed in Nerazzurri history “. So Inter greets Eriksen in a message on their website. “The Club and the whole Nerazzurri family embrace the player and wish him the best for his future.”

“Good luck Christian, thank you from all of us, from all of Inter and Inter, from anyone who loves sport and its values. This will always be your home.” This was written on Instagram by Javier Zanetti, vice president of Inter, sending a message to Christian Eriksen on the day of the termination of the Dane’s contract with the Nerazzurri club. “Your smile, your elegance, your education. Class and values ​​of yesteryear, as a great man and professional – added the former Inter captain -. Today your contract with Inter is officially terminated, but this is love bond between Christian and the club, the fans, anyone in the world who has black and blue in their hearts will never have a final date. Always alongside the extraordinary man and champion, with many goals lived together. And joy greater: seeing you take back your career, your life “