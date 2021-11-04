Erio: “I had decided to quit the world of music, then X Factor arrived”

Audition, end of the first episode. This powerful whisper comes up, it’s an Elvis that shakes your heart. You see this man with a gentle gaze, a hairless colossus with an ancient and slightly Martian face, a sensational stage presence and you wonder if that sound is really emitted by him. And how do you do it. So Erio presents himself at X Factor 2021, with a Can’t Help Falling in Love which moves Mika (it is his favorite song), excites Emma and removes the earth from under the feet of Manuel Agnelli who says to him “I want to work with you”.

So it was, Erio is the only soloist and the spearhead of the team of leaders of the Afterhours, he did not disappoint even with the unreleased True love contained now in X Factor Mixtape Vol. 2 and today (at 9.15 pm on Sky and Now) he will compete with James Blake, with Limit to Your Love which seems perfect to be wonderfully upset by him, without betraying her. And to also show other notes and tones of his repertoire and his talent. Already appreciated by many for years: he made two albums for La Tempesta Dischi (founded by the Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti and which produced among others Zen Circus, Teatro degli Orrori, Sick Tamburo and … Pierpaolo Capovilla) and many lives, including a much acclaimed foray on May Day. Nonetheless, he was about to leave the music. First, however, they convinced him to try the X Factor challenge. Fortunately for you and ours.

How are you Erio? Was the first live tough?

I had a lot of fun, but I had vocal problems, I had a fever and I didn’t manage to eradicate it before the episode. We have already started with a rather complicated challenge. So I gave even more importance to the interpretation and I tried to put a piece like that.

In short, to make Erio wrong it takes a virus. Won’t it be one of your rivals that has infected you?

And what do you know, maybe they put an infected patch in my hand (laughs heartily)! Seriously, I wouldn’t believe it even seeing him, I understand that in the economy of the game you would like rivalries and opponents, fights and low blows, but together we are a beautiful and close-knit group.

Doesn’t the role of superfavorite weigh on you?

It doesn’t weigh on me, I know what I want to do and I don’t do the performance to satisfy the tastes of the public or to excel over others, but only to make the best of my music and what I have in mind. I know what my mistakes are and we correct them together with Manuel every day. At my live debut I was out of tune and even if many didn’t notice it, I know it and that counts. As in writing, I am very strict with myself. I am the most severe judge of myself, also because I know from experience that great enthusiasm dies out sooner and later. In a few weeks the hierarchies will be overturned, what do you know.

Humility and self-criticism seem like your secret weapons.

Self-criticism? Yes, but even more discipline and staying alert. I am very happy with what I am doing and I know that my voice is a bit fragile and I have to protect it, defend it. I am ready for any eventuality.

Are you offended if I ask you how does an artist like Erio end up in a talent?

No. I have always moved in an independent environment, I made a couple of records with La Tempesta Dischi, the last one financed by me. For the third one, I didn’t want to put the money into it, for no reason. And I stood still. I found a label that seemed interested in producing it and at the same time pushed me towards X Factor: in the end nothing was done with them but the desire to try remained.

Did the change that X Factor has experienced in recent years also affected your decision?

Of course, the program is different now, so much so that I have been encouraged to do what I want, without limits. I’m still the same Erio. There is no Erio pop, as some suggest, there is an Erio who now wants something else, different tones from the first two records and above all who wants to sing in Italian. I had explored a certain musical environment to the fullest of my availability and potential, I could decide to stop with music or do something else.

Did you risk quitting music?

I had decided to quit this world. For heaven’s sake, if you have it in your blood like me, you can never really finish it, you will always play and sing but certainly I had begun to imagine the possibility of not trying to make it my job, the center of everything.

It seems absurd that a talent like yours has come close to not making it. There is something wrong with the system.

In my personal experience this is so, I am convinced there is something wrong with the music system. I can only exist inside X Factor now.

Yet some people don’t like it. To Pierpaolo Capovilla for example …

I know Capovilla personally, even though he won’t remember me (the singer-songwriter has published on Facebook the video of the cover of Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want by the Smiths defining him I figure he cries all over himself, saying that at X Factor it’s all fake and a lot more, nda). Honestly I did not understand his criticism, I abstained from the answer for this, I did not understand what the point was. There is no fiction, that cover is six years old and the arrangement is mine. The song binds me to something deeply personal, at that moment I had a sentimental situation very similar to the one the song tells. The emotion, therefore, was unfortunately real. However, it remains his right to criticize me, I do not think I have to save the world before talking about love and as a former student of the artistic high school I prefer it to politics, with all due respect to those who disagree.

You’re someone who doesn’t give a damn about liking everyone, like a good Leghorn.

That’s not true, I’m interested in pleasing my mother, for me the opinion of the people who are important to me matters a lot. But you are right, I am from Livorno, as it is impossible for me to mount my head because here they dismantle it in a few minutes, it is inevitable that at the same time I live even the most ferocious criticisms with great disenchantment, we are like that in those parts.

How is the anxiety of elimination reconciled with making music and art?

Competition is something interesting, it gives you something more, but it shouldn’t be overrated. And then the bond with others is very close and beautiful and fertile, especially now that we have been locked up for a month in a hotel floor and together we play, sing, eat, talk, have the last chat before. to go to bed. I speak for myself, but I think that other competitors also agree: more than the anxiety for a possible elimination it hurts me to think that the others could go away, especially those with whom I have bonded the most. I don’t want to spoil the game and the expectations of the spectators, their desire to see us fight each other, but we’re making music, we don’t have to win gold at the Olympics. The experience of a possible victory counts much more.

So confess, who are your classmates you wouldn’t want to part with?

Westfalia and Fellow. Mutonia are also great partners, our humor is similar. Lorenzo tells me I’m his mom. I guess he’s right. This is a beautiful experience also for the human and creative occasions that are created, these weeks have something all-encompassing that make them unique.

Your favorites?

GIANMARIA, Fellow, Baltimore. They are very good and they rock on TV. They have the full package, they are handsome guys, they are determined, young and they have loud voices.

You only mentioned soloists.

Professional deformation, it is inevitable that I notice them more easily.

Do you still make your own costumes?

Now I have a very good costume designer thankfully. And I think I made her happy, because with me she can indulge herself, challenge herself with challenges she never even thought of. And I’m happy about it, it’s evident how much I like this part of the staging.

What is your goal for the next episodes?

We talked to Manuel, we want to show the full range of my potential. We don’t just want to provoke the easy tear, but at the same time I don’t want to, we don’t want to distort myself. But for sure we will bring out my darker, aggressive, rock aspect, which I have always had and only here has not yet been seen. How it will happen I do not know yet, I listen to everything, I am curious about many genres even far from each other and luckily for me Agnelli is very good at encouraging and guiding. He is also a great strategist, which is good.

If you could fish out someone among those who have not passed the Bootcamps who would you choose?

This is easy, everyone knows, Nava. We found each other, we are soul mates. I invited her to the first live, we love being together, doing our gossip and I think she is an extraordinary artist. It is really a great pity not to have her here with us.

So in the semifinals duets with Nava?

Great idea. Perhaps. However, something will happen, I am convinced. Or we will get married. Who knows, it’s up to ask the boyfriend.

I don’t dare think about the wedding outfit between you two. I want you to Four weddings, with Costantino Della Gherardesca.

We would be a bomb. And maybe at the last minute we can even exchange the clothes!