Erling Haaland can match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester City centre-back Joleon Lescott says Erling Haaland needs to match the consistency levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi before he can be considered one of the greats.

Haaland has made a sensational start to City, scoring 20 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions since joining them from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Lescott, who won the Premier League titles with City in 2011-12 and 2013-14, was in Cape Town as part of the defending champions’ Trophy Tour and said the Norway international was of the same caliber as Messi and Ronaldo .

“The toughest striker I faced was Louis Saha and I played against Messi and Ronaldo. He is [Haaland] in this category,” Lescott told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

“He’s going to be a successful player throughout his career, but to say he’s going to be the greatest of all time, I think is a bit early and I don’t think he would do it. [want] that again. I think if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll definitely be in that conversation.”

Erling Haaland made a dazzling start to life at Manchester City. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Even though he has lined up against illustrious strikers, Lescott has consistently pointed to Saha as a tough opponent with the former Manchester United striker’s all-around game.

Meanwhile, Lescott has previously told Manchester City’s website of legendary rival centre-back duo Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, despite acknowledging how much they compliment each other, that “if either of them were out , it was not the same thing”.

In his interview with ESPN, Lescott omitted Vidic from his list of the top five Premier League centre-backs of all time despite Ferdinand making the cut.

Without indicating any particular order among his top five, Lescott said: “Of all time? Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Vincent Kompany,” before pausing and adding, “I’ll say Sol Campbell and Jaap Stam.”

Lescott himself was part of a strong City defense that won the 2012 league title with just 29 goals conceded under Roberto Mancini. However, the current Italian boss has been accused by Wayne Bridge, Shay Given and Samir Nasri of being too hostile.

Although Lescott did not deny that City sometimes struggled with Mancini’s approach, he nevertheless defended his former boss’ techniques.

“Sometimes it was good [and] sometimes it was bad. I think that is the case with every coach and every manager. There will be players who will appreciate [you] and that you motivate, and there will be players who [you don’t].

“We just had to find a way to be together as a band and we did, like you said. We were able to find a camaraderie based on friendship and which still is today. Look – we’ve all been successful as a group – as management and as a group of players.

“Even though people look back and say it was this and it was that, it was successful at the end of the day.”

Lescott also defended former team-mate Mario Balotelli, who was brought to the club by Mancini but struggled to fulfill his potential amid constant rumors of troublesome behavior, including accidentally. set his house on fire with fireworks.

“No, Mario was fine,” Lescott said when asked if Balotelli was really the person he was portrayed by the press.

“You can put it into perspective – Mario was 19, 20 or 21 at the time, traveling around countries with lots of eyes on him. He was the first high-profile figure – not a player, but a personality – in the league in There were probably things he would look back on and say, “Should he [I] did it? but overall I think he was just a young man finding his way in a new country with a lot of pressure and a lot of eyes on him.”