Erling Haaland panics the records: can he beat that of Lionel Messi?

Erling Haaland has started the season very well. An overview of its figures this year and the records to beat.

where will it stop Erling Haaland this season ? This is the question we can ask ourselves at the moment if we look at the statistics of the young Norwegian. The colossus easily digested the transition from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City and started the new season like a rocket. In the Champions League, for example, he scored twice last week during the trip to Sevilla. This double brings his total to 25 goals in 20 appearances in the most prestigious of European competitions. And all this, when he was only ever 22 years old. Belgium also remembers well his sensational debut in the jersey of RB Salzburg since he opened his counter against Genk in 2019.

The numbers are simply mind-boggling, especially when compared with those of the best players of their generation after 20 Champions League games. Indeed, in as many duels, Ruud van Nistelrooij and Roberto Soldado had “only” planted 16 roses in the gardens of their European opponents. They are the only ones who can slightly compete with the Norwegian phenomenon at this level. If you take into account the number of matches played to reach the 25-goal mark, no one simply comes close to his ankles. Haaland only needed 20 duels to achieve this, where Van Nistelrooij and Filippo Inzaghithe two men who held the record until last week, needed 30…

Let’s also compare the colossus of Manchester City with the other superstars of current football? Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema totaled 12 goals after 20 confrontations in C1, Neymar and robert Lewandowski 11, Lionel Messi 8 and, surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo 0.

The Portuguese even had to wait 27 matches before he could shake the net for the first time in the Champions League. This calculation only takes into account the achievements registered from the group stage. Indeed, only 141 of the 150 goals he scored, play-offs and qualifications included, are taken into account in the calculation. Ronaldo’s very first “unofficial” goal in C1 fell in the play-off, in his 15th duel.

Ronaldo even offered himself a double with Manchester United, in the quarter-finals against AS Roma in 2007, to unlock his counter in his favorite competition. His patience will have finally been rewarded, since today, CR7 is even the best scorer of all time in C1, with 127 goals. It is also proof, one way or the other, that things can change quickly. Today, Haaland already occupies the 38th place in this ranking, when he is only 22 years old.

Mocked after the Community Shield, the Norwegian then made everyone agree. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Messi soon behind him?

Haaland’s figures in Premier League are almost even crazier. In six matches, he has already forced opposing goalkeepers to get the ball into their nets 10 times. He scored in five of his six games and only against Bournemouth (4-0 victory) did he not find the net. He did, however, give an assist. The record for goals scored in the Premier League is held by the duo Andy Cole and Alan Shearer who planted 34 roses in a championship where there were 22 teams engaged, instead of 20 as at present. In England, many believe that Erling Haaland will break this 30-year-old record.

Improving national records has become an almost annual event since the generation Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski With his 41 goals last season, the Pole exceeded the 40 goals of Gerd Muller in Bundesliga, in 1972. A record on which many great attackers broke their teeth.

Lionel Messi also broke the national record 40 years later in league, during the 2011-12 financial year. He scored 50 times back then, including four goals in a single encounter against Valencia and Espanyol. He had also signed seven (!) triplets. The Pulga still holds the record for goals scored in a season in a European league. Haaland therefore knows what he has to do. The Norwegian already has two hat-tricks to his name and needs to score 40 more times to match Messi. Is it really possible?

Haaland averages per season

Season Matches played Goals Mean 2019/20 41 44 1.07 2020/21 41 41 1 2021/22 30 29 0.97 2022/23* 8 12 1.50 Total 120 126 1.05

We would almost forget it, but after Manchester City – Liverpool during the Community Shield, Haaland had been under fire from critics. It was said of the Norwegian that he was too static and unable to compete with the best defenders. “Our players now have to bring the ball more in front of the goal, because we now have a real center forward with Haaland,” said his coach. Pep Guardiola after a few encounters. And the Cityzens listened to the words of their coach, since Haaland scored all his goals in the small rectangle on services from his teammates. Whether via crosses or passes from outside the sixteen meters. The chemistry clearly works between the Norwegian colossus and his new playmates.

Some criticisms continue to be made, however, because this season, Manchester City have not yet faced, with the exception of Liverpool in the Community Shield, formations of the top international or classified among the first six in the English championship. Can Haaland repeat his performances against the best? We will have a first clue tonight against Borussia Dortmund. Will we attend a new Erling Haaland recital?