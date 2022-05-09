Erling Haaland signing in Manchester City according to English media | premier league

The press in England got up early this Monday to talk about Erling Halandthe jewel of Borussia Dortmund that the greats of Europe are fighting, and they have ensured that the signing of the Norwegian was closed for Pep Guardiola’s team. The millionaire investment in one of the new stars of current soccer would be confirmed this week.

David Ornstein, from the British media The Athleticassured that “Erling Haaland to Manchester City is a deal done plus confirmation expected this week, according to sources in Germany. Full personal terms and Dortmund anticipate that City will inform them in the coming days of the intention to trigger the release clause.”

According to the news article, Manchester City He is going to unwrap 79 million euros to the German team and would pay a salary of 31.5 million a year to Haaland, for a contract that would be signed for five years. Ornstein assured that both parties reached an agreement last April and that everything would be ready to be closed and made official this week.

From Germany, Sky Sports indicated that the player would have already informed Borussia Dortmund about his decision to leave the club for the coming season. “Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano informed BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last week that City is ready to activate the release clause,” he said in a recent article.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has been playing for Dortmund since the 2019-20 season, after having played in Norwegian and Austrian football. In his season with the Germans he has scored 85 goals in 88 games and it is estimated that this could be one of the most important signings on the market for 2022-23. It should be remembered that in addition to City, Barcelona and Real Madrid were also interested in Haaland.