Erling Haaland will be Manchester City’s new signing for next season

2022-05-09

One of the most interesting soap operas of the last year in the transfer market is that of the Norwegian striker Erling Haland (21 years old), who according to what was published by the prestigious British media The Athleticthe player has agreed to all the conditions to play in the Manchester City starting this summer.

Likewise, the English club has notified the Borussia Dortmund his intention to execute the termination clause of the attacker, close to the €75 millionso the signing could become official this week.

City did not want to wait any longer and after the failure in the Champions League and with the latent interest of the Barcelona, real Madrid, PSG or the bayernfor the Nordic battering ram, would have made the decision to execute the purchase as soon as possible.