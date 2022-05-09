Erling Haaland will be Manchester City’s new signing for next season
2022-05-09
One of the most interesting soap operas of the last year in the transfer market is that of the Norwegian striker Erling Haland (21 years old), who according to what was published by the prestigious British media The Athleticthe player has agreed to all the conditions to play in the Manchester City starting this summer.
Likewise, the English club has notified the Borussia Dortmund his intention to execute the termination clause of the attacker, close to the €75 millionso the signing could become official this week.
City did not want to wait any longer and after the failure in the Champions League and with the latent interest of the Barcelona, real Madrid, PSG or the bayernfor the Nordic battering ram, would have made the decision to execute the purchase as soon as possible.
Notably Erling Braut is a fan of Manchester City since he was a child, because his father also played in the Citizens club, the former striker of the same nationality, Alf-Inge Haaland. She did it from 2000 to 2003.
A KEY WEEK
sebastian kahlsports director of Borussia Dortmund, assured that the ‘Haaland case’ was about to end. “I think his future will become clear next week,” the German said in Sport1 this weekend.
Haaland has missed numerous games due to injury this season, however the lack of continuity has not diminished his goalscoring records. The Norwegian has 28 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, being one of the most prolific strikers in front of goal.