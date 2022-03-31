Erling Haaland would be the highest paid player in the Premier League

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 30.03.2022 07:30:47





the future of Erling Haland could take an unexpected turn. And it is that a new ‘girlfriend’ has come forward in the face of the transfer market this summer. And it is nothing more and nothing less than Manchester Citya club that is economically solid and is willing to enter the bid for the Norwegian against Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Even, according to Sports Illustrated reports, the English are “very optimistic” in closing the hiring of the battering ramsince in addition to the economic, they also seek to appeal to sentimentality, since they intend to hook it with the fact thatthere his father Alf-Inge militated (2000-2003).

In terms of billetazos, Erling Haland would be available this summer for £64 millionhowever, the English would be willing to make it clear that Norwegian is their priority so that they would offer £100 million!

With that amount, City hopes to have no impediment to sign Erling Haalandespecially the Real Madrid has as priority to sign Kylian Mbappéso that make a second economic effort for the Norwegian it would be almost impossible; while Barça’s financial crisis practically leaves them aside.

would be the best paid

The intention of Manchester City is convert to Erling Haland As the highest paid footballer in the Premier Leagueexceeding the salary of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Man Utdwho is currently carried close to 500 thousand pounds sterling per week.