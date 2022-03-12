Erling Haaland would have an agreement with Manchester City for the next season | Bundesliga

Everything seems to indicate that the novel by Erling Haland would be close to completion. The young prodigy of Borussia Dortmund would leave Germany in the middle of the year to reach the most important league in the world.

Although at some point there was talk of the interest of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the Norwegian pearl, Barcelona and Manchester City were the ones who took the advantage on behalf of their coaches: Xavi Hernández and Pep Guardiola, respectively.

Just about this situation, The ‘Mail Sport’ media reported this Friday that if Haaland says yes, his future, starting next season, will be anchored to the Etihad team. Without a doubt he will be the bombshell of the summer market.

“Sources in Germany close to the signing told this outlet that they now await the 21-year-old striker’s decision. They said personal terms have been discussed and transfer papers are ready to be signed by City bosses.”, announces the newspaper.

As for the values, the attacker has a clause of 63 million pounds sterling, but as his agent Mino Raiola wants to earn his quota, the transaction would be around 100 million pounds, about 120 million euros.

Another detail that would facilitate the operation would be the closeness of the player’s father to the English team: “Haaland’s father Alfie spent three years at City after leaving Leeds United and the family still has an affinity with the club”.

For now, the current champion of the Premier has as its sole objective the signing of the European superstar, taking into account that they have not yet replaced the departure of Sergio Agüero.