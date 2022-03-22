“Erling is difficult but not impossible”

2022-03-22

Barcelona seems to get excited after overwhelming in the Spanish classic Real Madrid. The bonds are growing thanks to the technical hand of Xavi and the presidency of Joan Laporta.

The Catalans had a busy winter market with the additions of Fernando Torres and aubameyang, players who are already beginning to stand out with the culé shirt. As well they have closed the Ivorian Franck Kessié.

However, it is known to all that the Spanish club is not going through a good economic situation. The numbers of Barcelona they are in the red and that is why in the next transfer market they will not be able to commit to signing players with high salaries.

However, regardless of all that, the barca will continue to insist on the services of the Norwegian Erling Halanda player that a few weeks ago Laporta had given up due to his large record.