Ermanno Pieroni died. The former general manager of Arezzo passed away at 76 years of age

Died Ermanno Pieroni. The former general manager of Arezzo in recent weeks has had to fight against a serious health problem but, despite his proverbial combativeness, he has not managed to win the battle. Leave his wife Mariolina and the little one Joy a few years old, in addition to the other 4 children they had in the past.

Class [1945, Pieroni has linked his name to many football clubs in Italy, including Arezzo where he worked from 2005 to 2007 in Serie B and from 2017 to 2019 in Serie C. In his first two years, as an external consultant, he brought amaranth on the bench Gustinetti, Conte and Sarri, touching Serie A on the first attempt and leaving before relegation the following season.

During the second interlude, he was the general manager after the total battle, with Dal Canto coach in the first tournament e By Donato in the second, interrupted prematurely by the FIGC due to covid. It was Pieroni himself who made a decisive contribution to the change in the company after Ferretti’s departure and the passage of the majority shares to Neos Solution, favoring the arrival of The cave to the presidency.

Originally from Jesi, a former football referee, built his football fortunes in Messina, Taranto, Ancona and especially Perugia, where he bonded with his family Gaucci viscerally, working closely with Luciano and then with his sons Alessandro and Riccardo.

In amaranth, first called by Piero Mancini, brought from Perugia two players destined to rise to Serie A such as Ranocchia and Floro Flores. But in that squad there were many who then made the leap: Carrozzieri, Antonini, Raimondi just to name three. The following year things went less well and, also because of the penalty for involvement in calciopoli, the team ended up in Serie C. Pieroni had already slipped away for a few weeks.

His last two years was characterized by the play-off semifinal reached in 2019 and from the most anonymous and complicated tournament that the pandemic closed well in advance. Then the farewell of La Cava and also that of the general manager, not without controversy with the new managers and part of the supporters.

To the family the condolences of the editorial staff of Arezzo News.