Ermenegildo Zegna, brilliant debut on Wall Street

Positive debut at NYSE for the Italian Ermenegildo Zegna. After an opening at $ 10.33, the stock is now up 8.2% (after also hitting $ 11.24). The CEO, Gildo Zegna, rang the bell on the New York Stock Exchange today.

Zegna arrived on the American list thanks to a combination with Andrea Bonomi’s Investindustrial Spac. When it was late at night in Italy, the two groups – Zegna and Investindustrial Acquisition Corp (Iiac) – announced that they had completed the business combination.

The Zegna family will retain control with almost 66% of the capital, Investindustrial will remain a major shareholder with approximately 13% while the free float will be around 21%. The merged new company has an initial corporate value of $ 3.1 billion with a market capitalization of $ 2.4 billion.

Gildo Zegna: strategy does not change

“I’m excited. A dream is coming true, ”said the company’s CEO, Gildo Zegna, during a press conference held in New York, immediately after the debut. “It is true many times I have been asked if we would have quoted and I have always answered no. Then in the end Andrea Bonomi convinced me. It was a marathon, but it was great, despite the pandemic. I am proud “, he said again, underlining that in any case, after landing on Wall Street, the group’s strategy will not change and will be to grow organically, to invest in the refinement of the brand, in sustainability, in the luxury platform. and in the pursuit of excellence and to conquer new market shares in the world starting from Asia and the United States.

«I am thrilled to have seized this listing opportunity. I feel good, I feel positive and confident in the decision to have new investors at our side “, said the CEO of the fashion house, adding:” we are an Italian company that opens up to the world, with a family that every way will continue to take care of it. Let’s bring the Italian dream to Wall Street ». On the choice of the American stock exchange, Gildo Zegna explained that in the first place this was linked to the fact that Bonomi’s spac was listed on Wall Street as early as 2020 and “for Bonomi it was a must to be in New York”. In any case, the entrepreneur stressed that the American market “is more competitive, but also more international and therefore allows greater visibility in the world”. He then concluded: “there are no other reasons”.