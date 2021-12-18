Ermenegildo Zegna debuts on December 20 on Wall Street

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ermenegildo Zegna closes the year with his debut on Wall Street. The Italian luxury company has announced the completion of the business combination with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp (IIAC), a Spac of Investindustrial VII LP Ermenegildo Zegna, CEO of the group, will ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 am. Monday, December 20, the day the company will debut on Wall Street with the new ticker symbol “ZGN”. Based on the transaction value, the merged entity will have an enterprise value of $ 3.1 billion and one initial market capitalization of 2.4 billion dollars.

«Today marks a monumental milestone for Zegna and is the beginning of an exciting and crucial new chapter in our 111-year history. What started out as

a wool mill built by my grandfather has now become a modern luxury group listed on the stock exchange with a unique production platform, sophisticated digital development and a global dimension “commented CEO Ermenegildo” Gildo “Zegna, adding:” We are well positioned to accelerate the success strategies of the two main brands of the Zegna group, Zegna and Thom Browne, while continuing to build on our heritage, our ethos of sustainability and the unique craftsmanship that has made our brand synonymous with excellence and luxury in Worldwide. We will continue to meet the needs of our customers and at the same time work to attract new, younger customers through exciting collaborations and digital innovation across the group. “

The operation received the strong support of IIAC shareholders, who met at the shareholders’ meeting on 15 December last. In fact, over 97% of the votes cast were in favor of the operation. Post-merger, the Zegna family will continue its long-term management of the company through a equity holding of nearly 66 percent.

Thom Browne, Paolo Zegna, Andrea C. Bonomi, founder of Investindustrial and president of the Industrial Advisory Board, and Sergio Ermotti, president of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. will also participate in the ceremony for the start of trading of the stock. we received, as well as the positive reaction to the business combination with Zegna from the markets, investors and the financial community. The interest in the transaction is also shown by the amount of capital raised to support the transaction and by the participation of important institutional investors. We have strongly believed in this partnership since the beginning and we are ready to work together and support Zegna in the future to continue its unique story of growth, craftsmanship, heritage and sustainability »commented Andrea C. Bonomi.

The details of the operation

The transaction yielded approx 761 million dollars of gross proceeds (before transaction fees and repurchase of shares from controlling shareholders), resulting from IIAC’s 169 million cash fiduciary discount (after redemptions), a $ 250 million PIPE (which, in light of the strong demand was increased by 50 million compared to the original target amount), 125 million from the previously announced additional PIPE backstop amount and approximately 217 million in a forward purchase agreement with Strategic Holding Group S.à rl, affiliate of the sponsor of IIAC (“SHG”).