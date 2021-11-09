Ernest Hemingway enchants in the homage with Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen

Ernest Hemingway it was undoubtedly one of the most important pens of the twentieth century. Born on 21 July 1899, at the end of the nineteenth century and the beginning of the twentieth, he found favor with critics from the very beginning in the world of literature. The years spent in Paris, in fact, led him to the writing of the first book, Three short stories and ten poems (1923) while, already with the second, he received the praises of Ezra Pound. Author of works that are now considered classics of literature, such as Farewell to Arms, For whom the bell rings, The old Man and the Sea it was celebrated both in cinema and on television. Not only his books, but his figure also received the attention of the camera. An elusive figure, which does not allow itself to be framed well: this is the case with Hemingway & Gellhorn, with Nicole Kidman And Clive Owen.

Hemingway & Gellhorn, the torments between the writer and the journalist

An entire book would not be enough to tell even in passing the life of Ernest Hemingway. Hemingway & Gellhorn, in fact, it focuses on a specific period: the bond with the journalist Martha Gellhorn, with which he was united from 1936 to 1945. Directed by Philip Kaufman, the film condenses ten years of relationship into 154 minutes, destined for the small screen. He also received 14 Emmy Award nominations, winning two. The film tells the intensely lived relationship between two strong characters And two free souls, starting with the first meeting, dated 1936. It is in this year that the film opens, showing Ernest Hemingway and Martha Gellhorn getting to know each other in a bar in Florida. He was already an established writer, having already composed Farewell to Arms (1929, published in Italy only in 1946). She, for her part, was an equally established personality in her own field, being one of the greatest war correspondents of the 20th century.

The film follows the close relationship between fruitful collaborations – during the five years of marriage they documented the Spanish Civil War – and increasingly lasting absences. Precisely because of this, in fact, Hemingway wrote her a letter, following the umpteenth departure. “Are you a correspondent, or wife in my bed?” – these were the words of the writer, to which, after a few years, Gellhorn was able to find a definitive answer. There third wife it was indeed the only one to ask for a divorce, preferring his freedom. His figure, however, inspired Hemingway to write For whom the bell rings, published in 1940 (the year they married). The book also made a film directed by Sam Wood and starring, among others by Gary Cooper And Ingrid Bergman. The film also triumphed in the edition of Oscar 1944, awarding the Best Supporting Actress statuette to the Greek Katina Paxinou, the first non-US performer to triumph in the category.

