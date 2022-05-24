Ernesto D’Alessio asks not to get cobwebs about him and Eugenio Derbez’s wife

Ernesto D’Alessio He asks his public not to get cobwebs or speculation about Alessandra Rosaldo and the reasons why she was not invited to the presentations she will give with her mother, singer Lupita D’alessio and her former DKDA colleagues.

And it is that the singer recognized that Alessandra will always have a special place for him, because for a long time they were a sentimental couple, “For this reason, I believe that the cobwebs must be removed, because there are no fights or grudges for the past, as has been said”.

He pointed out that he has a good relationship with Eugenio Derbez and he even remembered that it was the same son of Silvia Derbez who invited him to participate in the special program that was made by the P. Luche Family on the occasion of Rosaldo’s wedding with the actor and producer. “There are no problems between us, I will always say that Alessandra is a great person.”

Alessandra and Eugenio Derbez have had a solid marriage for 10 years

During an interview with the Ventaneando program, the singer and actor shared that Rosaldo is not invited to this show, because he knows he has endless commitments that he cannot leave behind, such as his participation in the new family reality show that they are preparing and his presentations on the 90’s pop tour.

“There is nothing to say about Alessandra”said the singer, who again emphasized that there are no problems between them, because of what they lived in the past, because they closed the cycle and now each one enjoys their respectives family and life.

Here we leave you a taste of Ernesto D’Alessio’s presentation/