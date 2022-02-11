Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker together on TV after the declarations of Tomaso Trussardi: “Better that everyone is in his place”

Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker together again. The historic couple will be reformed on TV, with their daughter too Aurora. The Roman singer will in fact be among the guests of “Michelle Impossible“, The one woman show of the Swiss presenter broadcast on Canale 5 Wednesday 16 And Wednesday 23 February. The strained relationships are just a memory, their love had exploded in 1995, the acquaintance in Milan after a concert. A relationship had immediately begun that the following year had led to the birth of Aurora, the wedding in the Odescalchi Castle of Bracciano in 1998. Love that will write the end with the separation in 2002 and with the divorce in 2009. In recent days there was talk of a flashback, immediately after the end of the love between Michelle and Tomaso Trussardi.

“For her I am there and I will always be there, I hope that you will face the difficulties that life often puts before each of us with the usual tenacity and determination “, declared Ramazzotti speaking of his ex-wife to the weekly Today: “I’m close to you and I also suggested that she rely on my martial arts instructor to release tension and negative energies. The rumors circulated about my hypothetical return with Michelle do not correspond to reality. Between me and the mother of my beloved Aurora there was no sentimental reunion or a rediscovered passion “.

Today between the two relationships they are serene: “With Michelle, once the pain of the initial phase of our farewell has been overcome, for the love of Aurora and the feelings we experienced, we were able to recover the beauty and the good that we gave ourselves. By channeling our feelings into a sincere and supportive friendship, ”added the singer.

A participation that it certainly won’t make Trussardi happyduring an interview with Corriere della Sera he did not hide some bitterness: “He is Aurora’s father and for this reason he has a very important role. I know well that there has always been a part of fans who hoped for his reconciliation with Michelle, a bit like Al Bano and Romina. Today I know that you say you want to help her overcome the negativities, but perhaps it should have been there at other times. Better that everyone stay in her place: in the past she has disrespected the whole family when, during an interview with Pio and Amedeo, when asked why Michelle was always smiling she replied: ‘She wasn’t laughing in bed with me’ ” .

In the permanent cast of the show Katia Follesa and Michela Giraudamong the guests Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Ilary Blasi, Silvia Toffanin, Ambra Angiolini, Andrea Pucci, Gialappa’s Band, the magician Forest, Nicola Savino and Serena Autieri. The participation of Belen Rodriguezhis presence at “Le Iene” on Wednesday evening overlaps with the Canale 5 program.