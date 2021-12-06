Erotic earthquake in Munich, do you know Stéphanie’s daughter? Here is Camille, breathtaking – Libero Quotidiano





Nobody knows her, at least for now, but the daughter of Stéphanie of Monaco she is more and more like her grandmother, the mythical one Grace Kelly. We are talking about Camille Gottlieb, which boasts no royal title but the beauty of the grandmother has inherited it all. Camille is the third daughter of Stéphanie, born in 1998 after her divorce from her husband Daniel Ducruet. By the latter the princess had already had two children, Louis and Pauline.





After separating, in fact, Stéphanie had a relationship with her bodyguard, Raymond Gottlieb, hired by the royal family of Monaco. And Camille was born from that relationship. In reality, however, the two decided to break up even before the birth of their daughter. Although she has no qualifications, the young woman is still very busy: she participates in institutional and representative commitments in the Monegasque family, but not only. He also has a real job, to which is added a philanthropic vocation.









In any case, unlike his brothers, he never had access to the line of succession to the throne, precisely because it was born from a convict love between two unmarried people. For her, however, this would not be a problem at all. Suffice it to say that Camille founded Be Safe Monaco, a non-profit association that deals with the prevention of road accidents caused by alcohol. While on a professional level, the girl works as Marketing Executive for the Monegasque nightclub.



