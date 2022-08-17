Erotic literature books that are better than ’50 shades of Grey’

‘Fifty Shades’ is a series of most outstanding erotic novels in recent years, under the authorship of the British writer Erika Mitchell, known by her pseudonym EL Jameswhich had a great success when it was brought to the big screen in an adaptation starring dakota johnson and Jamie Dornan.

The series divided into three parts that also had a film adaptation: ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’‘Fifty Shades Darker’ and ‘Fifty Shades Freed’focus on the story of the young Anastacia Steele and businessman Christian Graywho develop an erotic relationship.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Nevertheless, ’50 shades of gray’ It is not the only erotic novel that breaks that barrier between letters and sexuality, because in this genre there are various works that will help you discover yourself either alone or as a couple. Here we tell you about five:

‘Juliet’ by the Marquis de Sade

The Marquis de Sade He is considered the “king of kings” in the erotic literary genre. In Juliet perdition and pleasures are addressed. According to the bookstore synopsis ‘The basement’: In this 1797 novel, the protagonist narrates the story of a part of his life dedicated to debauchery. Juliet or vice amply rewarded is a story full of eroticism and action. She is a woman who, being orphaned, decides to follow the path of her vice.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

‘The Story of O’ by Pauline Réage

In the novel of French writer Pauline Réage published in 1954, according to ‘Planet of Books’: Incited by René, her lover, Or she submits to various tests that gradually take her into a world in which pain and pleasure, punishment and relief are intimately intertwined.. His shocking experiences, while investigating the limits of the human soul, laid the foundations for a new eroticism.

‘Immaculate’ by Juan Garcia Ponce

It is a classic in mexican erotic literature. This novel published in 1989, explores the story of a girl and her discovery of her sexuality.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

‘Venus Delta’ by Anaïs Nin

Published in 1970, this novel is defined by being less poetry and more explicitness in sex. According to Lecturalia: These stories were set around the Paris of the time and spun by the recurrent appearance of common characters of different importance according to each story, they offer a free vision of human relationships, in which eroticism and the desire for pleasure do not exclude beauty or sentimentneither friendship nor the search for authenticity.

‘The Lover’ by Marquerite Duras

In ‘The lover’, published in 1984, the story of the author is narrated when she had a relationship with a man 10 years older; of erotic tintsis set in colonial Indochina.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

So it’s time to forget about ’50 shades of gray’ to give these novels a chance to help you explore and discover yourself between letters.

might interest you