Error in the Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson as a child is not her: that’s who she is

There is an error in the montage of the Harry Potter reunion, released on January 1 to celebrate the 20 years of the saga. In a photo as a child, Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger, was swapped with Emma Roberts.

January 1, 2022 on Sky Cinema Harry Potter went on the air Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion: Return to Hogwarts. A journey through the history of the saga that has enchanted entire generations, 20 years after the first film was released (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone). Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint, as famous to the public as Harry Potter, Hermione Grenger and Ron Weasley, gathered in the same room to relive the experience that changed their lives forever. Laughter and emotion shared with other cast members, such as Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Carter (Bellatrix) and Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort). HBO Max decided to give fans this gift on the first day of the new year, simultaneously with the United States. And they commented on social media every moment, even noticing an error: Emma Watson was traded with another Emma in a photo.

Emma Roberts

The photo from Minnie was by Emma Roberts

When Emma Watson explains that she was overwhelmed by success when she was just a child (the first film at just 11), HBO max shows her tender click with the Minnie ears while having breakfast. Too bad she’s not the right Emma. That photo in fact belongs to Emma Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts and actress of America Horror Story, who posted it on her Instagram profile writing: “Minnie Mouse Ears“. On Twitter, a fan wrote:”Guys, help me this is literally Emma Roberts not Emma Watson. “

Emma Roberts’ post on Instagram

Emma Watson’s revelations during the reunion

During the reunion, the three protagonists revealed unpublished background about their experiences as Harry, Ron and Hermione. Emma Watson, in particular, told the dark moments lived during the filming of the fifth chapter of the saga (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix), when he even thought of abandoning his role: “I was scared, things had started to get bold for all of us.” Rupert Grint also confessed that he had the same feeling but that none of them, including Daniel Radcliffe, ever had the courage to talk about it given their very young age. The actress then surprised everyone by revealing that she was in love with Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy in the movies, and that she always believed she would become Hermione Granger. After ten years on the set of Harry Potter, for the three protagonists identification with their characters it had become total. And the tears, as you can see in the special, accompanied the shooting of the last scene of the last film, with the awareness of having closed an era and having managed to leave a mark also in future generations.