Error in the SAS Diagnostic and Nuclear Medicine exam

The Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre.

The competitive examination of Higher Sanitary Technicians in Imaging for Diagnosis and Nuclear Medicine of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has reached the Andalusian Parliament. After the controversy over the failure of the test due to a failed examsthe Minister of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, has alleged that it was “a erratum in the first questions.

The exam held last Sunday February 20 It was loaded with controversy due to the disorder produced after the distribution of the booklets. So, as you may have known Medical Writingdue to the failure in the tests there was a clutter in classrooms which would have led some opponents to have the opportunity to consult the answers.

The error, in the printing of the words of the exam statement, supposed that the invigilators of the tests they left the classroom to pick up the new model, what he left without the necessary control of the candidates to one of the places offered who would have been able to check the answers on their mobiles and even send them via Whatsapp.

From the Ministry of Health and Families, Aguirre has highlighted before Parliament that the incident was “dealt effectively” and was able to continue the exam. As for the possible leaksfrom Health only the “administrative problem” has been recognized, insisting that it was a mistake in the formula of the question.

Faced with this situation, the PSOE deputy, Javier Carnerowho has asked the Andalusian Government about the facts, has requested that “serenity” be transmitted to the opponents, due to the possibility that this examination “ends up in court” if the complaints are not resolved.

Failure in the Diagnostic and Nuclear Medicine exam

As you may have known Medical Writingthe failure that occurred in the exam would come from “the mixture of the Kind of questionsThus, some of the candidates who presented themselves through the free election system would have received the examination corresponding to internal promotionwhich did not include the issues of the legislation section.

Half an hour after the test began, the officials paralyzed it to correct this error. “They gave us a new exam with the questions that corresponded to us and gave us more time to finish the test,” says one of the opponents present at Sunday’s test.

For all this, the National Union of Superior Sanitary Technicians (Tecnos) has denounced the facts in a letter addressed to the General Director of Personnel of the Andalusian Health Service, Alberto Fernandez Rodriguez, to make a statement about what happened. In addition, the union has made available to its members a model of claims to present a possible appeal before the SAS and the Junta de Andalucía.