error of the referee and risk of repeating the match

We are in the third minute of the second half: Inter recovers the ball at the edge of their own penalty area with Barella trying to serve Lautaro but the pass ends up on the referee Marinelli and go back to Brozovic. At that point, Tivoli’s whistle should have stopped the action and restarted with his own throw-in, returning the ball to Inter because his touch was not marginal, but had an impact on the action. Instead he continues and Brozovic gives it to Martinez who in turn throws Barella, who in the meantime has gone on offense. The Sardinian midfielder is almost face to face with Sepe, but a providential intervention by Fazio avoids scoring.





If he had marked, it cannot be ruled out that the Salerno could have lodged an appeal and asked for a repetition of the match, based on article 10 paragraph 5 of the Sports Justice Code, which provides that “When, during a match, facts have occurred which by their nature cannot be assessed with exclusively technical criteria, the sports justice bodies establish whether and to what extent these facts have had an influence on the regularity of the competition. In this case, the sports justice bodies can:

a) declare the regularity of the match with the result achieved on the field, without prejudice to any other disciplinary sanction;

b) adopt the sanction for the loss of the match;

c) order the repetition of the competition declared illegal;

d) when circumstances of an exceptional nature occur, cancel the tender and order its repetition or execution “.





The changes to the football game regulations made to Rule 9 starting from the 2019-20 season, in fact, provide that “The ball is not in play when:

• has entirely crossed a goal line or a touchline, both on the ground and in the air

• the game was stopped by the referee

• touches a match official, stays on the pitch e

– a team starts a promising attack or

– the ball goes directly into the goal o

– change the team in possession of the ball

In all these cases, the game will be resumed with a throw-in from the referee ”.





In Inter-Salernitana, Inzaghi’s team could start a promising attack after Marinelli’s touch because Barella benefited from the interference. In short, the risk of a technical error that risked leading to a repetition of the match was real.