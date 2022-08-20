Errors before the oath that nullify the American citizenship

During the time between being approved for US citizenship after the interview and the oath ceremony, many Lawful Permanent Residents think that there is nothing more to do to become a citizen.

However, there are still certain mistakes to avoid that can invalidate your citizenship petition until the day of the naturalization ceremony.

Some residents inadvertently override their own US naturalization approval, immigration attorneys say.

Although an official from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) communicates the approval of the application, Form N-400, no one is officially a US citizen until after the oath ceremony.

It is not enough to meet all the eligibility requirements, pass the tests and carry out an interview, it is also necessary to take an oath of allegiance to the United States. It is the USCIS official who schedules a date to swear allegiance to the US in an official ceremony that completes the process and formally grants US citizenship.

During the waiting time until the day of the oath ceremony, scheduled several weeks, and even months, from the approval of the application, immigration experts remind that there are avoidable activities and situations that can nullify the approval of citizenship American.

In fact, USCIS can change its mind about eligibility for naturalization if certain mistakes are made. It is vital to continue to demonstrate that you are a person of good moral character right up to the day of the loyalty ceremony.

Long trips outside the US

▪ Immigration officials accept short trips, but are aware of long trips outside the country. If you spend a few months abroad, it is convenient that you offer USCIS evidence of having maintained ties with the US.

▪ If you plan to move to a foreign country, don’t do it until after you get citizenship, that is, after the oath ceremony.

▪ One of the rules for applying for US citizenship is that before you submit your naturalization application and up to the time you take an oath to the US, you must have continuously resided in the country for at least five years after obtaining your green card, or three years if you have married a US citizen.

Immigration lawyers advise that it is not a good idea to spend an extended period abroad after the citizenship interview and before the oath ceremony, although there are some work-related reasons, among others, that consider that the alien has not abandoned his permanent residence.

You can lose your permanent residence if USCIS finds that you are not maintaining a permanent place of residence in the US, even if you claim that you intend to return soon.

Lawyers advise against traveling and staying in the country until the official citizenship ceremony.

commit certain crimes

Until the moment of taking the oath, you have to show that you are a person of good moral character.

▪ There are certain low-level offenses, such as traffic tickets, that do not affect eligibility or damage reputation, but if you are arrested you run the risk that USCIS will change its mind about good moral character, and even , you may face deportation.

▪ Also, a DUI conviction can have serious consequences.

▪ If for any reason you are arrested, talk to an immigration attorney after the arrest, especially if you have committed a crime of moral turpitude.

▪ Experts say that even if you have committed a crime and have not been caught, USCIS wants you to reveal it to them because if you are later arrested for this reason they could take away your citizenship for hiding the truth.

The oath ceremony completes the naturalization process and formally grants US citizenship. Wilfred Lee AP

Failures in personal moral character

You run the risk of losing citizenship if before taking the oath you answer yes to certain USCIS questions related to knowing if since you did the citizenship interview you have carried out certain activities considered immoral, such as:

▪ Practice polygamy.

▪ Receive income from illegal gambling.

▪ engage in prostitution

▪ Hire someone for prostitution.

▪ Engaging in any illegally traded vice.

▪ Encouraging or assisting someone to enter the United States illegally.

▪ Illicitly dealing in drugs or marijuana.

▪ Make false statements to obtain immigration benefits.

▪ Become a habitual drunk.

If USCIS finds out you’ve lied on any of these questions, it could take away your citizenship later, immigration attorneys warn.

Change in marital status

▪ If you apply for citizenship based on marriage to a US citizen, you must remain married until after the oath of allegiance. Death or divorce can unfortunately lead to a request being rejected, even if the person is not the cause of the circumstances.

▪ If you get married before the oath ceremony and change your name, USCIS will reschedule the ceremony for you as it needs to process the latest changes.

▪ If you qualified for naturalization after three years by marrying a US citizen and applying for citizenship, it’s best not to separate from your spouse until you take the oath, the lawyers advise.

If you separate, and you have taken advantage of the three-year rule, USCIS may delay your case to become a citizen.

The three-year rule, which allows citizenship after three years, requires the couple to live in “marital union” until the time they take the oath of allegiance. Otherwise, you must wait to reapply at a later time, based on the usual five-year rule.

Join an ill-advised organization

Belonging to the wrong organization or giving money to certain groups while waiting to be sworn in at the ceremony can ruin your eligibility for US citizenship.

When applying for citizenship, USCIS asks on Form N-400 about membership in the communist party or any other group or organization. It is important that you stay away from any membership in certain parties, groups, or organizations that USCIS considers suspicious or dangerous.

It is a good idea not to give USCIS a reason to investigate your case further.

This story was originally published on August 19, 2022 11:06 a.m.

