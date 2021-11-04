“Errors, but the vaccine is safe”

Pfizer in the storm for the errors that a laboratory in charge of drafting i would have committed clinical trial data of the vaccine against the Covid. The Texan company Ventavia has been accused of omitting or manipulating data on the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine: this is what happened.

Pfizer, errors and omissions in clinical trial data?

It all started with an article by investigative journalist Paul D. Thacker in the British Medical Journal. The laboratory of Ventavia, commissioned by Pfizer to compile a minimal part of the data relating to clinical trials. The Texas company allegedly falsified data and delayed monitoring of side effects when evaluating the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine. In the work of Ventavia, a Texan company specializing in clinical trials, there would have been many shortcomings also reported to the Food and drug administration (Fda) by an internal witness to the company. The main source of the BMJ article is a former Ventavia employee, Brook Jackson, who worked two weeks on Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine tests and who witnessed many ‘errors’, including labeling issues that compromised the ‘double-blind’ evaluation system. Sources told BMJ that the Texan company employed inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III study. “The staff who conducted the quality checks were overwhelmed by the volume of problems encountered,” says Bmj.

Pfizer, Stingi (WHO): “Errors in the data, but the vaccine is safe”

The case has obviously gone around the world and a young Italian WHO expert is also interested in what happened. Aureliano Stingi, 30, researcher in Molecular Biology and Genetic Oncology and ‘fact checker’ against fake news, commented: “What was denounced to the BMJ is not the scandal of the century, it is the testimony of superficiality and lack of foresight in small procedures. We do not create panic and insecurity. If there are errors in a clinical trial, they must be denounced and prosecuted, but the FDA, various world studies and the data coming from vaccination campaigns all over the world are the real proof of the safety of the vaccine “.

The case has become world-wide and has been seized by many no vax groups. Aureliano Stingi, however, minimizes: «We must clarify the context, Pfizer uses external companies to follow the amount of studies it carries out, some have revealed inaccuracies and errors during the conduct of three trials out of the 153 made for Pfizer. The data of Ventavia correspond to one thousand participants out of 44 thousand, the news is striking but if we then go and see what these errors are, it is about incorrectly disposed of syringes, visible patient names and two days of delay in communicating undesirable effects “. The Italian biologist then adds: «These errors do not affect the reliability of the vaccine. Certainly Pfizer should check that those who work for you do it well, but such a large company has always relied on recognized professionals and certified companies approved by the FDA ».

