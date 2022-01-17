Eruption in Tonga, how did the tsunami break out? What we know so far – Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

The main island of the Polynesian Kingdom covered in ash. The capital Nuku’alofa devastated, while volcanic activity continues. New Zealand sends relief efforts

A thick blanket of ash covers the main island of the kingdom of Tonga and volcanic activity continues. A powerful new eruption occurred at Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Monday

, but no tsunami warnings have yet been issued. Meanwhile, an initial assessment is being made, even if communications remain largely interrupted with the Pacific archipelago. Tonga needs immediate assistance to provide its citizens with clean water and foodTonga House Speaker Lord Fakafanua said in a statement posted on social media, adding that many areas have been affected by substantial volcanic ash fall but the full extent of damage to lives and property is currently unknown. Humanitarian organizations are concerned about contaminated air and access to clean water, especially in the outlying islands of the archipelago. The failure of the internet network, due to the destruction of the submarine cable, could last up to two weeks.

1 – What is the first balance? There is significant damage to the west coast of Tongatapu and on the waterfront of the capital, Nuku’alofa, confirms the New Zealand High Commissioner that has sent, like Australia, a military plane on reconnaissance over the archipelago hit by the violent eruption and from the subsequent tsunami. News confirmed by some residents, despite the almost total blackout of telephone and internet communications: The entire west coast was completely destroyed along with the village of KanukupoluHa’atafu Beach Resort owners wrote on Facebook. Our beautiful home was completely blown away. There is still no toll of injured, dead or missing even if the first aerial reconnaissance seems to exclude a catastrophe in terms of human lives.

Missing British woman reported

, Angela Glover, 50, who had lived in Tonga since around 2015 and ran a tattoo shop in the capital Nuku’alofa with her husband James. It would have been swept off the beach by the tsunami. In Per, at least two people died after being hit by the high waves. Several areas of the Tonga archipelago remain totally isolated. The authorities are working to establish communication with the smaller islands “as a matter of priority”. Military aircraft from New Zealand and Australia will return to Tonga with aid as soon as conditions allow landing on the runway at Tongatapu airport, even if local authorities seem inclined to impose a quarantine also for aid, for fear of the spread of the pandemic from Covid-19. UNICEF is also preparing emergency supplies to be sent by air to Tonga while China and Taiwan have separately offered to provide assistance at Tonga’s request.

2 – What happened on January 15th? Saturday, January 15, the caldera of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, in the Pacific Ocean, woke up. The official extent of the eruption has not yet been determined and it is not yet clear whether the volcano has already reached the peak of the eruption. The height of the plume of ash, steam and gas above the blue waters of the Pacific – approximately 30 km – indicates that it was very powerful.said Heather Handley, a volcanologist at Monash University in Australia. Probably the strongest recorded anywhere on the planet in over 30 years. Waves over 1.2 meters high crashed on the coasts of Tonga. After the eruption, the Internet jumped due to the rupture of submarine cables, leaving the archipelago almost totally isolated from the rest of the world (the New Zealand government managed to connect with the authorities via satellite lines). The eruption caused tsunami waves in many of the countries bordering the Pacific Ocean, triggering contingency plans from Chile to Alaska. Experts from the National Weather Service of Anchorage confirmed that they recorded the roar that originated from the volcano on Saturday, which means that the sound traveled more than 9,300 km. Beaches closed in many locations, waves destroyed boats in various marinas, from New Zealand to Japan. In California, the city of Santa Cruz was hit by floods due to a tidal wave generated by the tsunami, as videos retweeted by the National Weather Service of the United States show. The ash cloud that erupted on Saturday from the volcano was visible on Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia the next day. On Monday he reached Queensland in Australia. If you noticed a particularly stunning sunrise, it was sunlight diffused by the volcanic ash from the eruption in #Tonga, the Queensland Bureau of Meteorology warned on Twitter.

3 – How high is Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano? Tonga is a Polynesian kingdom, about 2,380 kilometers from New Zealand, made up of over 170 islands and with about 100,000 inhabitants. The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, about 30 kilometers southeast of Tonga’s Fonuafo’ou Island, technically classified as an underwater volcano, but actually made up of two small uninhabited islands, Hunga-Ha ‘ apai and Hunga-Tonga. Before the eruption, its cone protruded about 90 meters above the water, but beneath the waves was a huge volcano, about 1,800 meters high and over 19 km wide. The volcano, located 65km north of Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa, erupted so many rocks and ash into the atmosphere in 2015 that it formed a new island 2km long, 1km wide and 100m high. On December 20 of last year and again on January 13, it erupted again, causing clouds of ash visible from Tonga. Those were the signs of the eruption of January 15. The volcano is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, home to some of the most active volcanoes in the world. According to scientists, however, that of February 15 was a historic eruption, that is, it occurs approximately every 1,000 years and similar in power to a military-grade chemical explosion. Shane Cronin, a volcanologist at the University of Auckland, said we could be involved for several weeks or even years of severe volcanic unrest.

4 – How many underwater volcanoes are there on Earth? There are about one million underwater volcanoes on Earth. Like the continental ones, they are found near the tectonic plates. According to the Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration group, about three-quarters of all volcanic activity on Earth occurs underwater. Activities that give rise to mountains on the ocean floor, which almost never reach the surface of the water. Magma and lava produced by underwater volcanoes provide heat and chemicals to some of the most unusual and rare ecosystems on Earth.. Hundreds of islands around the world, from Asia-Pacific to Iceland, have been created by volcanoes.

5 – How did the tsunami break out? Underwater volcanic eruptions can cause tsunamis, a series of ocean waves caused by the displacement of water. However, it is not yet clear what caused the waves following the eruption of the Tonga volcano: perhaps the collapse of part of the volcano into the water or an underwater explosion or a combination of both. About 5% of the tsunamis recorded on Earth were produced by volcanoes. The devastating 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean, triggered by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of the Indonesian province of Aceh, killed some 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. One of the deadliest examples in modern history of a volcano that triggered a tsunami was the Krakatau disaster in Indonesia in 1883. The volcano collapsed into the sea, generating a tsunami high enough to submerge a six-story building. It destroyed 300 towns and villages and killed more than 36,000 people.

6 – What is the Ring of Fire? The Pacific Ring of Fire stretches in a horseshoe shape from the southern tip of South America, along the west coast of North America, through the Bering Strait, to Japan and New Zealand. here the Pacific plate meets many surrounding tectonic plates.

The United States Geological Survey describes the ring as the most seismically and volcanically active area in the world: it contains about 75% of active volcanoes and also the source of about 90% of the world’s earthquakes. Among the most important eruptions of the Ring of Fire of the 20th century, the Washington Post Report the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, which formed a large cloud of gas and dust which then moved around the world. Also the most powerful earthquake in history, magnitude 9.5, in Valdivia, Chile, on May 22, 1960, occurred in the Ring of Fire. More than 1,600 people were killed, many due to the large tsunamis that hit Chile, the Pacific and the United States. A tsunami caused by the earthquake killed 61 people and caused severe damage in Hawaii.