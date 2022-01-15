Eruption of Tonga volcano, anomalous waves on Japan, California and Hawaii. Tsunami warning for the USA, Alaska, Fiji and New Zealand

Part of the islands Hawaii it has already been overwhelmed by the waves following the eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai near the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga. Same thing for the Japan, where 1.2-meter waves arrived on the remote southern island of Love me Oshima, with meteorologists not ruling out new ones up to 3 meters, and the California. And now the National Tsunami Warning Center launched atsunami warning for the west coast of the United States. The alert also concerns theAlaska. But after the powerful eruption of the volcano, also captured by satellite images, it took off the tsunami warning in a large area of ​​the Pacific that includes the kingdom of Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand.

THE residents were invited to moving to higher ground. Plumes of gas, smoke and ash pouring from the volcano reached 20km into the sky, the Tonga Geological Survey said. The eruption, the latest in a series, lasted eight minutes and was so violent that it was heard in the Fiji, more than 800 km away from Tonga, officials in the capital said Suva.