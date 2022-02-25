Erythema multiforme, glomerulonephritis and nephrotic syndrome

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has admitted in its last report the existence of three new vaccine side effects against him coronavirus. These adverse effects are thus added to those already known, among which fever, fatigue or headache stand out as the most common, and paresthesia, myelitis or the appearance of lymph nodes as some of the strangest, although also very frequent among those who receive the third dose of the vaccineeither with Pfizer or with Moderna.

The new side effects of the covid vaccine are three:

the erythema multiforme

the glomerulonephritis

the nephrotic syndrome

What is each side effect?

The erythema multiforme It consists of rounded skin lesions that can appear on the skin or even on the mucous membranes, while the glomerulonephritis is an inflammation of the filters in the kidneys, and nephrotic syndrome is a kidney disorder that causes the kidneys to remove too much protein by filtering waste.





At the moment, the EMA continues to investigate the association between these new side effects of the covid vaccines to discover if these effects are due to a cause-effect relationship or if it is something casual that cannot be attributed solely to the inoculation of the antidote.