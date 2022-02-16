Erzelli, inspection of the regional ministries of Health and Affairs with Toti: “The new hospital will be the first National Center for technological and computational medicine”

“The new Erzelli hospital will be the first National Center for technological and computational medicine, capable of applying the most advanced computational techniques in the world to medicine”: announces the president of the Region Giovanni Toti, at the end of the inspection that he made today on the hill of Genoa with the representatives of the Ministries of Health and Regional Affairs and of the whole territorial task force that will contribute to the realization of the flag project of the Liguria Region, within the framework of the Pnrr funds.

“The project is considered solid and in an advanced state – said Toti – this is an important step in orienting the vocation of the complex”. The visit was also attended by the coordinator of the mission structure for health of the Liguria Region Giuseppe Profiti, the commissioner for digital innovation of the Liguria Region and sole director of Liguria Digitale Enrico Castanini, the rector of the University of Genoa Federico Delfino, the general director of the Italian Institute of Technology Giorgio Metta, Antonio Uccelli and Angelo Ravelli, respectively scientific directors of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital and of the Gaslini Hospital (both Irccs, the first for oncology and neuroscience and the second for paediatrics) together with Giuseppe Zampini representing Confindustria and Leonardo’s representatives.

“During the visit, Professor Giuseppe Ippolito and the councilor Siniscalchi were able to positively evaluate our project, considering it solid in substance and advanced in vision. It was an important step in the construction of the new hospital. In fact, this visit was also very useful for better orienting the scientific vocation that the new structure must have, linked to computational research thanks to the collaboration with the Italian Institute of Technology and Cnr, with Digital Liguria and with the Polytechnic School of the University. of Genoa. Realities that have been greatly appreciated by the ministerial representatives, already aware of the activities carried out by the two Ligurian Irccs, our excellences who already work in collaboration with the IIT: the Gaslini hospital for genetics and the San Martino Polyclinic for neuroscience and oncology “.