Es Cine: Esparbé presents ‘Malnazidos’, Cyrano and cinema on platforms

movie premieres

Malnazidos

The Civil war Spanish has filled with corpses the trenches in which both the republicans and the nationals are found. Jan Lozano (Miki Esparbé), captain of the fifth brigade of the last side, falls prisoner of a rival platoon while on a routine mission. The only chance to escape the death sentence is to carry out a task in the enemy camp that seems impossible. But what he did not expect was the appearance of an even greater danger. If he wants to survive, Lozano will have to put aside their mutual hatred and work with your rivals to face their common enemy: the infected. The directors Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro and its protagonist, Miki Esparbe, present the film in the studio with Andrew Arconada.

the deception

Chris (Cameron Monaghan) is a recently divorced has moved to a mansion in the mountains. There she bumps into the beautiful Sky (Lilly Krug) at a local mall and they quickly connect. However, Chris begins to sense that something is wrong when Sky’s roommate turns up dead. The truth soon comes to light: Sky is a scammer who has set him up. She had it all figured out, even their meeting while the two of them were out shopping. Chris gets trapped inside his house and when his ex-wife Jamie and his daughter Willow visit him, they end up being victims too. The three will have to put their wits to work if they want to get out of the place alive.

Cyrano

ahead of its time, Cyrano de Bergerac (interpreted by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation both with his sharp verbal wit as with his stabbing sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings for her, until she falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).

the worst person in the world

Julie finds herself in the midst of an existential crisis. She is about to turn 30 and he still doesn’t know if his life has any kind of meaning. She is romantically involved with Aksel, an older successful writer who wants to settle down and start a family, a kind of plan Julia is not willing to join. A night at a party meet Eivind. Shortly after meeting her, Julie has broken up with Aksel, has launched into a new relationship but still doesn’t know what she wants in her life, or for herself.

Premieres on platforms

The Adam Project – Netflix

Adam (Ryan Reynolds) is a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to reconcile with his past so he can save the future.

Produced by Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, Stranger Things), this film that mixes action, adventure and time travel, stars Reynolds himself, along with Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and the young Walker Scobell in his first role.

In a world of men – M+

Anna Friel and Kelsey Grammer star in this romantic drama set in the southern US in the early 1960s and with the fight for the civil rights of women and blacks as the center of history. Friel plays Grace, the daughter of a prominent judge in a southern town, who returns home after the unexpected death of her father. Sophisticated, insightful, calm, and ruthless, Grace then discovers two things: her once-rich family is virtually bankrupt, and women’s rights are rather non-existent, preventing her from fighting to reclaim the family estate.

Feature debut as director and screenwriter for SE DeRose, ‘In a World of Men’ is inspired by real events that led to women’s rights being included in the US Civil Rights Act of 1964. A fight against sexism and institutionalized racism in the south of the country in which its protagonist finds the unexpected support of the congressman whom he brings to life Kelsey Grammer, along with the one who will manage to change things… in his own way.

Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar- M+

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumoloauthors of the script of the successful thug comedy My best friend’s Wedding (of which Wiig was also the protagonist), they meet again as screenwriters and leading actresses in this hilarious tale of female friendship, romance, and… villains.

In the film, Wiig and Mumolo bring to life two inseparable friends from a midwestern town Americans who, after losing their jobs, decide to move away from their comfort zone for the first time. Thus, the two best friends in the world put their best tights in the suitcase and set off for a resort for middle aged singles in Vista del Mar, Florida… to discover that her comfort zone is whatever the two of them are in together.

Josh Greenbaum’s (director of multiple documentaries, series and shorts) directorial debut in fiction feature films, ‘Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar’ is a succession of hilarious gags in the purest screwball comedy style in the that Wiig dares with two roles and in which Jamie Dornan (‘Belfast’, ‘An Irish Song’) also takes part in a role very different from the one we were used to.

Network – Disney+

Disney and Pixar Network presents Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a 13 year old girl a little weird but sure of herself, who is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence.

Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), her protective and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager. And if the changes in her life and in her body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited (which happens to her practically all the time), turns into a giant red panda.