ESA astronauts: after the first part of the selection, 1391 candidates remained

“When I grow up I will want to be an astronaut” was one of the most common phrases until a few years ago. Now, for some, it will not be just a dream but a reality increasingly within reach. L’ESA in fact, he announced that he had completed the first part of the selection for astronauts which will lead to a list of names that will form the crews headed for the International Space Station but also to set foot on the moon.

Becoming part of that selection is obviously very complicated and the tests to pass are many. NASA also recently announced the names of future astronauts who will be part of the Artemis missions towards our natural satellite (and obviously for missions directed towards the ISS). Here are the statements of theEuropean space agency released in these hours.

The selection of ESA astronauts moves on to the second part

According to the press release, theESA received 23307 applications for the part dedicated to astronauts and 287 nominations for i parastronauts (those with physical disabilities). Clearly it was necessary to make a first screening to reduce the number of candidates and so it was done.

The resulting resulted in having 1362 ESA astronaut candidates (61% men, 39% women) e 29 parastronaut candidates (72.4% men, 27.6% women). It took some time to examine all the requests received and to give each one the right evaluation but “ESA wishes to express once again its gratitude to all those who have applied”.

Guillaume Weerts (head of ESA’s Space Medicine) said “We really want to thank everyone who has applied for this selection process, both those who will continue and those who will leave us at this stage. Thank you for your patience and for all the work you have put into your applications. We were very impressed with your application. quality of candidates “. Also Antonella Costa (of human resources) reminded that even just being able to meet the initial criteria is something to be proud of.

Now i 1391 candidates (including the parastronauts) who have passed the first part of the selection will have to pass the second phase. This involves the assessment of psychological performance with cognitive, technical, motor coordination and personality tests. There will then be interviews with psychologists and further group tests. We will then move on to medical tests. Once this part is passed, it will end with the interview for the final recruitment. At this point the new class of ESA astronauts (including reserve ones) will be formed, with the formal announcement taking place in autumn 2022.

