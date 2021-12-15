ESA ExoMars has detected water in the Valles Marineris canyons on Mars

We recently wrote about how thanks to an agreement between ESA and CNSA the Mars Express probe was used to receive data from the Zhurong rover. But that’s not the only one Martian orbiter of the European space agency, the other is ESA ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (built in collaboration with Roscosmos). From this mission, a novelty has arrived on the Red Planet.

As reported in these hours, the probe would have identified water in a large system of Martian canyons. This is an important discovery both in terms of knowledge of the Red Planet but also for future explorations with humans. Having usable resources in the place of destination allows you not to have to bring them from the Earth, simplifying the journey.

ESA ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter found water in a cayon on Mars

The water was located in a part of Valles Marineris which is located in the equatorial zone of Mars. It is a system of very large valleys that run through the planet. Their overall length is 4000 km, the width reaches 200 km while the depth goes up to about 7 km.

In itself it is not new that there is water on Mars. This has already been discovered in the past and is mainly found at the poles where it is found in the form of ice. Thanks to the FREND (Fine Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector) tool of ESA ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter It has been possible to find a large amount of hydrogen which, almost certainly, is found bound inside water molecules. It is therefore not a direct survey but a very important indication of the presence of water.

Area “rich in water” has the size of the Netherlands and is more precisely found in the valleys of Candor Chaos, which are the deepest ones. A set of specific characteristics of those areas could make it possible not to sublimate or evaporate the water as it happens in the more exposed parts. L’water detected it could also be hidden under a layer of dust but thanks to FREND’s ability, it’s not a problem to detect it.

The green dots are detected hydrated minerals

Alexey Malakhov (study co-author) said “We found that the central part of Valles Marineris was rich in water, much more water than we expected. This is very similar to the permafrost regions of the Earth, where water ice persists permanently under dry soil due to constant low temperatures “.

Not everything has been clarified. For example, we do not yet know whether water is in the form of ice or chemically bound to minerals. The first hypothesis seems the most promising since the minerals of the areas considered are usually not very rich in water. Unfortunately FREND from ESA ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter it does not have the ability to distinguish the various hypotheses. New observations and studies will be needed to try to understand the actual amount of water present and how it is distributed in the soil (whether in the form of ice or within minerals). As written above, the discovery increases our understanding of Mars and will facilitate its exploration.

