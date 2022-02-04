ESA experts explain what will happen on March 4th

On 11 February 2015, the NOAA launched the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR ) on a rocket SpaceX Falcon-9 (COSPAR Launch ID 2015-007) from Kennedy Space Center (Florida, USA). The payload was placed on a transfer trajectory at Lagrange’s point L1, located about 1.5 million km from Earth on the Sun-Earth line.

At the time of separation, however, the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket it has positioned itself on a trajectory towards interplanetary space, making it impossible to maneuver for controlled disposal in the earth’s atmosphere (as often happens for this type of rocket). Furthermore, due to the lack of sufficient speed to effectively escape the Earth-Moon system, it remained in a chaotic and heliocentric orbit, close to the Earth and the Moon.

Our satellite is therefore destined to have another crater: the stadium will impact the lunar surface in early Marchand, therefore, for the first timea man-made debris will reach accidentally there moon.

To clarify what is happening and what will happen are the experts ofEuropean Space Agencywho answered the questions relating to the collision event which is now certain.

What are the dimensions of the object?

According to ESA experts, the upper stage of the Falcon 9 “it has a dry mass of 3 tons and is about 15 meters long with a diameter of 3.5 meters“.

When is the impact expected?

The impact of the upper stage “is expected at the moment 4th March at 12:25:39 UTC, latitude +4.93, east longitude 233.20, then at a point on the hidden side from the moon near the lunar equator“.

Is the forecast accurate?

“It is reasonably accurate. The models of the trajectory of the upper stage – scientists explain – take into account the movement of the Earth, the Moon, the Sun and the planets and their gravitational influences. The uncertainty is represented by the small but tangible force of sunlight reaching the upper stage – pressure of solar radiation – and the relative uncertainty in the rate of fall of the stage. Uncertainty translates into a change in impact time and position measured in seconds and kilometers“.

Is ESA monitoring this object?

ESA, the experts clarify, “does not regularly perform operational tracking of space debris objects and instead relies on data from the US Space Surveillance Network. However, as part of our Space Safety Program, we use telescopes around the world to detect and track near-Earth asteroids. In this context, we also accidentally come across objects resulting from human spaceflight activities, such as lunar exploration spacecraft or objects returning from Lagrange points. The Falcon stadium is among them“.

What monitoring methods and models are used?

“Telescopic observations are used to ‘limit’ the possible range of upper-stage orbits, with follow-up observations recorded by the Minor Planet Center (USA) and by teams from ESA’s NEOCC and NASA’s Center for NEO studies ( CNEOS) at JPL, to reduce its “variation line”. In this case, the data includes a close lunar overflight on January 5, 2022. The stadium – it is specified – is currently unobservable due to its low elongation until about February 7, which, if observations are optimal, should allow its final lunar impact point to be defined down to a kilometer or so“.

Is there an estimate of the speed of impact?

“A credible public estimate indicates an impact on the lunar surface at a speed of approximately 2.58 km / s,”ESA scientists specify.

Will the impact be visible from Earth?

Current estimates “predict the impact on the opposite side of the Moon, that is not Sara observable from the earth“.

Will satellites in lunar orbit be able to observe the impact?

“Perhaps NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter or India’s Chandrayaan-2 will be able to identify And to portray the new crater left by the impact,“Highlight the ESA experts.

Is there any risk to historical sites on the moon (e.g. the landing areas of the Apollo missions)?

If the impact occurs on the far side of the moon, “as currently planned, the historical sites of the manned Apollo missions, which are all on the visible side, I’m not at risk. According to public sources, the Chinese lunar lander Chang’e-4 remains active on the far side of the moon, located at a very low latitude near the lunar south pole.“.

What are Lagrange points and why could orbiting them imply a lunar impact?

The Lagrange Sun-Earth Points, remember the ESA experts “they are equilibrium points around the Earth at distances of about 1.5 million km, around which spacecraft can orbit temporarily if their trajectories are actively controlled. The objects deployed there, or the rocket stages carrying spacecraft there, do not stay in these points indefinitely, but may eventually move into a (heliocentric) orbit around the Sun or return to Earth’s orbit.

The possibility of such objects returning to orbit around the Earth is about 50/50. When the object returns to orbit around our planet, these orbits typically extend so far into space (relative to Earth) that they could potentially reach the vicinity of the moon. Furthermore, such orbits are not very stable and objects either reenter the Earth’s atmosphere or crash into the Moon.“.

What can space organizations do to prevent such lunar impacts?

“These events are very difficult to prevent,”Underline the experts of the European Space Agency. “There are an increasing number of missions directed to Lagrange points and the disposal of the upper stages of the launch vehicle, as well as the spacecraft and the satellites they carry, is difficult. There are no clear guidelines.

One option is to dispose of an upper stage or spacecraft at the end of its mission by activating its thrusters one or more times in order to propel it into a heliocentric orbit. Much effort is needed to limit the possibility of a return under this option. This is what ESA did for the Herschel and Planck Missions, which reached the second Lagrange point in May 2009.

Managing the return of a higher stage to Earth, so that it re-enters the atmosphere and burns in a controlled and safe way, is also extremely complex.“.

How did ESA disposed of Herschel and Planck?

ESA’s spacecraft “flying at the Sun-Earth Lagrange points (L1 and L2) are placed in a heliocentric orbit at the end of their mission: these include Herschel and Planck (launched in 2009) and Lisa Pathfinder (launched in 2015). Gaia is currently in L2 orbit, while the ESA-NASA SOHO mission is at L1. The upcoming space weather monitoring mission will be the first mission to point L5“.

What happened to the upper stage of the Ariane 5 that put JWST on a trajectory towards L2?

After the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on December 25, 2021 “the upper stage of the Ariane 5 launcher performed a so-called “end-of-life maneuver”. After the separation of the Webb telescope, the upper stage accelerated (expelling the LH2 / LOx remaining in the reservoirs through the motor nozzle and the upper stage control system) to reach a heliocentric orbit and escape the Earth-Moon system. . The maneuver was successful as the upper stage raised its apogee by 500,000 km. This “end of life maneuver” was specially developed by ESA not only for the launch of Ariane 5 for JWST, but also for other geostationary transfer orbit launches (typically used by telecommunications and broadcast satellites) in order to mitigate the presence in the Space of higher stages“.

Are there formal rules of planetary protection for the Moon?

For the Moon “there are no requirements for planetary protection, such as those put in place for Mars and other possible abodes of extraterrestrial life (to avoid potential bio-contamination)“.

Is there scientific value in observing such lunar impacts (and their consequences?)

“Yes, if the event is visible from the ground, the resulting dust clouds could be spectroscopically observed by ground-based telescopes to analyze the composition of the lunar surface.”Say ESA experts. “Furthermore, seismic studies are possible via surface landers. The flash of impact itself can give us information about the mass of the object, when the velocity is known. This is especially relevant for natural objects, the mass of which is not known in advance. In this particular case, the mass and velocity of the object are known, so observing the fresh crater would give us an excellent understanding of the relative processes of crater formation. This in turn will help us understand the Moon’s crater record“.

Has such an impact already occurred?

“Abandoned spacecraft, depleted rocket stages or other “space debris” hitting the moon are a rarity. However, there have been many instances where objects intentionally crashed into the Moon starting in the 1950s, such as the USSR’s Luna, and even in the 1960s, such as the Apollo upper stages. Scientific-guided impacts continued into the modern era, as was the case with NASA’s 2009 LCROSS spacecraft, NASA’s two-satellite GRAIL mission in 2012, and ESA’s SMART-1 mission, which concluded its mission with a lunar impact in 2006. Unintentional impacts from the Moon may occur more often in the futurewith the increase in the use of Lagrange points for scientific missions“.

How often is the Moon hit by natural meteoroids?

The researchers are engaged in studies for “quantify the frequency of natural lunar impacts. Using a system developed under an ESA contract, the NELIOTA (Near-Earth object Lunar Impacts and Optical TrAnsients) project detected flashes of light caused by small fragments of rock hitting the surface of the Moon. NELIOTA is able to determine the temperature of these impact flashes, as well as their size and speed“.

ESA’s Space Safety program is interested in this research as a way to “evaluate the number of incoming objects in the size range from tens of centimeters to meters. One of the dangers that humans working on the Moon in the future could face is a small asteroid that could damage their infrastructure: NELIOTA is helping to estimate the danger of such small asteroids“.

“Since the Moon does not have an atmosphere, it cannot block smaller, but still dangerous objects (as does the Earth’s atmosphere). Future permanent structures on the Moon are likely to be underground, to provide better shielding from both small asteroids or meteoroids and solar radiation.“Conclude the scientists.