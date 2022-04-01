ESA Mariposa. From Boy in the Striped Pajamas to Sex Education

The actor Asa Butterfield turns 25originally from London, England and starting his career at an early age, the British actor has been recognized in Hollywood for working alongside great celebrities and playing various children’s characters that are difficult to forget.

After the success of the second season of “Sex Education” the actor will soon premiere a new Netflix production: “Choose or Die” a horror thriller that promises to attract the attention of several of its followers, the film will be released on April 15.

From “The boy in the striped pajamas” to “Sex Education”, Asa Butterfield has had several successes at only 25 years old! So just for today, we will limit ourselves to showing the best of his film career.

The best of Asa Butterfield’s career

Rambow’s son

Asa Butterfield’s first big screen appearance It was at the age of 10, when he had a small participation in the movie “The son of Rambow” in 2007, alongside actors such as Will Pulter, Sylvester Stallone and Jessica Hynes.

The boy in the striped pajamas

However, his first recognition It was in the movie “The boy in the striped pajamas” by making a perfect interpretation of innocence in a story that portrayed the Holocaust, captivating millions of people in 2008 with his childish performance.

The invention of Hugo Cabret

Another of the biggest steps in actor Asa Butterfield’s career was play the lead in Martin Scorsese’s film: “Hugo” a film adapted from the novel “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” that took him to the Oscars when he was only 13 years old.

Ender’s Game

After his participation in “Hugo”, Asa Butterfield began his career in Hollywood by playing another leading role alongside actors such as Harrison Ford, Ben Kingsley and Viola Davis in “Ender’s Game”, a 2013 science fiction film.

Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children

british actor continued his career in the world of Hollywood with the film “Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children” next to the actress Eva Green in 2016, having a constant career as an actor in science fiction and fantasy films.

sex education

However, the pinnacle of his career (so far) has been the hit Netflix series “Sex Education” a production that has been praised by critics and by thousands of users through social networks for dealing with taboo topics in a plot of British teenagers.

So, have you seen all the productions of this British actor?

