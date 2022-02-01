ESA thinks about astronaut hibernation for space travel to Mars and beyond

With missions Artemis, NASA aims to get humans back on the moon after the Apollo missions. But all space agencies (and private companies) are looking to go beyond our natural satellite and the first step may be to be able to land on Mars with a human expedition in a few decades. To do this they will need technologies currently not yet developed and a lot of ambition.

One of the problems that can also be seen in the stay on board the International Space Station for a few months is related to the changes that occur in the body of the human being. But if for the Moon this is a relative problem (it takes “alone” a few days to reach it) to get up to Mars theastronaut resist a few years. After all, in the first case it is a question of reaching just over 300,000 kilometers, while in the second it is more than 50 million kilometers (if we consider the minimum distance). For this theESA is thinking abouthibernation to try to make the astronauts in the round trip to the Red Planet.

ESA and astronaut hibernation for space travel to Mars

In a recent Mission Concept and Requirements Assessment (MicRA) study entitled “European space agency’s hibernation (torpor) strategy for deep space missions: Linking biology to engineering” the problem ofhibernation for the space travel towards the Deep space. The strategy put in place foresees both to study the biological part and to understand how engineering can help in the fulfillment of this wonder of science. In the future, what we have so far only seen in science fiction films could therefore become reality.

According to the researchers who wrote the study for theESA (European space agency) a astronaut it might need about 30kg in between water and food for two years to endure the journey for Mars (which includes going, staying on the planet and back). But moving away from the Earth and its magnetic field we must also consider the radiation which would be fatal to the human body.

It is imagining the possibility of hibernate the astronauts to reduce them metabolism in a range of 10% to 20% of the normal basal metabolic rate of a 75 kg person. This would also make it possible to decrease sustenance. In this condition “suspended” astronauts would not feel the weight of boredom, of loneliness, reducing aggression. Being closed in a confined space for years with the same people could, in fact, be a problem.

Astronauts almost like bears in space: the engineering challenge

Researchers were inspired by the animal world. The bears (Ursus arctos and Ursus americanus) would be the most suitable model for thinking about a strategy “therapeutic numbness” for the astronauts. Interestingly, astronauts would hypothetically be high “put on weight” before departure allowing him to have body fat reserves.

Women may be favored because of the different levels of hormones secreted. They would play an important role estrogen and lower levels of testosterone which could improve conditions after waking up from “induced hibernation”. L’hibernation of astronauts it would also allow the activation of metabolic pathways (endocrine regulation of calcium metabolism) that could help maintain muscle tone and bone mass. This would reduce the negative effects that are also witnessed in missions on the ISS.

One of the ways to understand how to induce numbness in a species that is naturally not predisposed (such as humans) marked by animal experimentation. In rats, it occurs with the injection of an alkaloid (muscimol) into an area of ​​the brain stem which leads to a reduction in heart rate and body temperature.

On an engineering level, therefore, one could think of soft structures with a quiet environment, soft lights, high humidity and a temperature of about -10C. The aim would be to not have to lock them with belts or anything else and they could wear clothes that do not retain body heat. There would also be sensors that would monitor parameters such as posture, heart rate and temperature.

Diagram of a mission to Mars divided into several launches and with several modules

An idea that had already been thought of in the past is to use the water as a shield against radiation. This would be arranged around the hibernation chamber and it could also be used later for other purposes. Therapeutic numbness itself would show resistance to radiation damage. The management tasks of the spacecraft would instead be entrusted to theartificial intelligence which could solve the anomalies without human intervention. Are we therefore close to hibernation for astronauts? No. This study paves the way for future testing, analysis and the engineering design phase of life supports. However, it seems to promise a very real and non-science fiction future.

