Escape from Bitcoins! UK authority forced to use Youtube and TikTok

The UK regulator has chosen a very original way to dissuade young Brits from investing in cryptocurrencies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) knows that many young people in the UK are investing in cryptocurrencies without realizing the significant risks this investment entails. Indeed, many surveys show that most cryptocurrency investors don’t even know what they are. Yet this investment is spreading like wildfire among young people. A little ‘the fashion effect, a little’ the desire to earn easily, the investment in crypto, is spreading among the young English just as it is spreading all over the world.

Speak the language of young people

The appeals of the British authorities not to have easy illusions about this instrument have completely fallen on deaf ears. The Bank of England number one thundered last week that cryptocurrencies are now worth exactly twice as much as sub-prime mortgages in the fateful 2008. But even then it went completely unheard. And then comes the somewhat desperate decision to land on YouTube and Tik Tok to try to talk to young people through the social networks they love so much. The cryptocurrency market, which today enjoys spasmodic media attention and which has become a truly irrepressible fashion, contains considerable risks and ambiguities. Many authorities are trying to push for calm and reasonableness but so far to no avail.

In this context, confusion reigns supreme because the financial world is essentially split on the subject. Between those who paint them as the future and those as a dangerous bubble, the investor is confused.

We doubt that this appeal will succeed where others have failed but the commitment is certainly appreciable.

