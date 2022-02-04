Escape from Johnson, away also his strategists. Chaos in Northern Ireland: the premier resigns

Boris Johnson loses pieces and risks falling apart. The British head of government yesterday witnessed the farewell of four crucial collaborators in a single day: the chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, the private secretary Martin Reynolds but above all the head of communications of Downing Street, Jack Doyle, and within a few now also the strategist Munira Mirza, one of its political leaders, among other things close to the Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak, the most dangerous challenger to Johnson’s leadership. Everything happens because of a joke by the premier considered trivial, defined as “inappropriate and partisan”, and directed at the leader of the Labor opposition, Keir Starmer. Boris gave it on Monday, when he came under pressure after receiving the report from Sue Gray, the independent official who investigates the government’s lockdown parties and found “unjustifiable behavior” and failures of leadership and judgment “by of n. 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office. ‘ So when Starmer, who is galloping in the polls, urged Tory deputies to “close this farce” and oust Boris, BoJo replied annoyed with a low blow: Starmer – said the premier – “spent most of his time to prosecute journalists and not to prosecute Jimmy Savile ”, the BBC DJ, radio and television host, who in 50 years of activity has raped over 200 undisturbed victims, 70% of whom are minors under 18. Too bad that Labor leader Starmer, a lawyer, did not actually play a personal role in the decisions relating to Savile’s case when he was chief prosecutor. Johnson did not apologize, he specified that the attack “concerned the responsibilities” of Starmer for the entire organization “but his strategist Mirza, alongside the premier for 14 years, since Boris was Mayor of London, has decided that the measure was full.

The feeling is that these are the signs of the coup that could take place within a few weeks against BoJo. The risk is that the resignation will accelerate the showdown between the head of government and the Conservative Party, increasingly worried that Boris has lost the magic touch and that his position is increasingly compromised with the partygate. This is why a sentence degenerated into a personal, but improper attack on the leader of the main opposition party, magnifies the risk of a distrust of the prime minister already injured by the partygate, after 5 other Tory deputies decided to send letters to the 1922 Committee to arrive at a vote that crushes the premier’s career. In all, 54 are needed but the number is increasing day by day. And yesterday, other consequences of Brexit marred the prime minister’s day. Northern Ireland’s Unionist First Minister Paul Givan has announced his resignation due to the controversial protocol attached to the UK-EU agreements.