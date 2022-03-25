Escape from Matamba: The US will request the extradition of guards who participated – Crimes – Justice

The escape of the ringleader criminal structure ‘Cordillera Sur’, the drug trafficker Juan Lárinson Castro Estupiñán, alias Matamba, continues to give news. In the last hours, the Minister of Justice, Wilson Ruíz, confirmed that The United States requested extradition those who helped the capo escape from La Picota prison.

(Also read: Judge sends to prison a guard accused of supporting the escape of ‘Matamba’)

“Given the decision of the justice of the United States of America, to request the extradition of the people who participated in the escape of Castro Estupiñán, we thank the US government for supporting the actions of the authorities and justice in Colombia”, the minister said.

Ruíz said that several security measures have been arranged in La Picota after the latest irregularities presented. Among them, the provision of a permanent service of members of the Army, located on the hill and the patrols of the prison establishment. The entry of parcels was also restricted and all vehicles were ordered to park outside the facilities.

(More notes: Prosecutor says that ‘Matamba’ escaped in a vehicle driven by a guard)

According to authorities, an Inpec inspector left the gate open for ‘Matamba’ to come out.

55 guards were suspended

The head of the Justice portfolio added that they have already been notified and provisionally suspended the 55 members of the Inpec guard who were on duty the dawn of last Friday, when ‘Matamba’ escaped.

(Keep reading: They offer $ 2,000 million reward for the recapture of the narco ‘Matamba’)

It should be remembered that this Wednesday a judge sent the Inpec inspector Milton Libardo Jiménez Arboleda to prison, accused of favoring an aggravated escape, with abuse of authority.

Regarding several transfers of persons deprived of their liberty, which were ordered in recent days, Minister Ruíz confirmed that they have already been carried out, except for aliases Douglas, because the authorities are waiting for a judicial decision to send him to the Picaleña prison, in Ibagué.

justice@eltiempo.com

Read more Justice news

Judge endorsed the withdrawal of the pre-agreement between the Prosecutor’s Office and Carlos Mattos

‘Otoniel’ spoke: this he said about generals linked to ‘false positives’

This is how two friends planned the arrest of the man who robbed them