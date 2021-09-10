Escape Plan 3 – The ultimate challenge: plot and cast of the film with Sylvester Stallone







It became known as the film that brought actors together on the big screen Sylvester Stallone And Arnold Schwarzenegger, Escape Plan – Escape from Hell it was also a smash hit at the box office, prompting producers to create a sequel. In 2018 it arrives on the big screen Escape Plan 2 – Back to Hell, again played by Stallone with new actors at his side. Although this sequel was little appreciated, in 2019 a third chapter was made, entitled Escape Plan 3 – The Ultimate Challenge, directed this time by John Herzfeld, director known for films such as Two like us, Two breathless days And Bobby Z – The drug lord.

Stallone’s roommate during the University of Miami, Herzfeld thus brings back the character of Ray Breslin, involved in new dynamic events that see him struggling with a new prison complex. Action and violence in turn return to be central elements of the story, after having already characterized and made the previous films attractive. However, this third chapter has not received a particularly positive reception, however, establishing itself as a step forward compared to the previous chapter. If in the Released States this was then distributed directly for the home-video market, in Italy it also arrived in theaters.







To date, despite the flaws, it is a title particularly sought after by fans of the genre, who find in this a conclusion worthy of a trilogy not very lucky but with great potential. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Escape Plan 3 – The ultimate challenge: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Ray Breslin, the fearless security specialist continually testing the world’s most impregnable prisons. This time he is hired by the mysterious martial arts expert Shen Lo to save his mistress Daya Zheng, daughter of a Hong Kong tycoon. The woman was kidnapped and locked up in the impregnable prison of the Devil, from which no one has ever managed to escape. The kidnapper is also part of Breslin’s past, being Lester Clarke Jr., son of Ray’s former business partner, who has decided to avenge his father’s death, as he believes Breslin has not done enough to save him. To hit where it can hurt the most, Clarke also kidnaps Abigail Ross, to which Ray is professionally and romantically linked.

To be able to free the two women held hostage, Ray will have to enlist the help of his faithful friend Trent DeRosa, who will accept without hesitation to watch his back and follow him in the ransom, and to another security expert, Bao Yung, who will agree to the guilt that has gripped him since he failed to avoid Daya’s kidnapping. There will also be support for the operation Hush, team member and longtime friend. However, things get complicated when Lester begins to provoke Ray, who will not be long in giving vent to all his strength and blind fury that will find peace only if he manages to have a showdown with his enemy.

Escape Plan 3 – The ultimate challenge: the cast of the film

He naturally returns to play the role of Ray Breslin Sylvester Stallone. For the occasion, the actor underwent his classic period of intensive training, thanks to which he was able to reconfirm his physical form, thus personally taking part in many of the most complex sequences of the film. Next to him there is 50 Cent. Known mainly as a rapper, he returns here to interpret the character of Hush, one of the most trusted men of the group formed by Breslin, also present in the previous two films. The actress Jaime King, known for several action films, once again takes on the role of Abigail Ross, another member of Breslin’s group.

In the first film, this character was played by the actress Amy Ryan, which is however replaced by King starting from the second film. Another actor who returns here from the second film is Dave Bautista. The former wrestler known today as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s Trent DeRosa, the man Breslin turns to for help. Thanks to Escape Plan 3 the actor was able to further showcase his charisma as an action movie actor. Then there are in the film Max Zhang in the role of Shen Lo e Malay Jow in those of his beloved Daya Zhang. Devon Sawa instead he plays the villain Lester Clark Jr., son of the main antagonist of the first film of the trilogy.

Escape Plan 3 – The ultimate challenge: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Escape Plan 3 – The Ultimate Challenge it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play and Apple iTunes. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Jupitersay 9 September at 21:20 hours On the canal Italy 1.

