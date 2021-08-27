Escape Plan: plot, cast and sequel to the film with Sylvester Stallone







Already protagonists of the films The expendables And The mercenaries 2, The actors Sylvester Stallone And Arnold Schwarzenegger they found themselves acting together again for Escape Plan – Escape from Hell (review here), directed in 2013 by Mikael Håfström. This is actually the first real movie where the two meet on the big screen for more than a few short scenes, as happens in the two titles mentioned above. The one in this feature film, in fact, has been defined as the long-awaited confrontation between two of the major action movie stars from the 1980s onwards, compared by many to the meeting between Robert De Niro And Al Pacino in the thriller Heat – The challenge.

The project for Escape Plan it actually circulated for a long time in Hollywood, but the succession of different directors and performers has continually delayed its production. Only with the arrival of Håfström, former director of 1408 And The rite, everything finally materialized. Thanks to the involvement of the two well-known actors, Escape Plan has thus immediately gained the interest of both critics and lovers of the genre. In line with the films previously played by the two, this is configured as a particularly harsh and ruthless action thriller in the portrayal of US prisons, the environment in which much of the film takes place.

Welcomed positively by critics and the public, Escape Plan it has reached a profit of approximately 137 million dollars worldwide. From this success two sequels were born, which expanded the story proposed here. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and his sequel. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Escape Plan: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Ray Breslin, one of the world’s leading authorities in the field of prison security, who decides to accept one last post before retiring to a more peaceful and lonely life. He will have to escape from the ultra-secret and latest generation technological penitentiary, called “The Tomb”. However, he sees himself deceived and unjustly imprisoned, thus finding himself without a way of escape. As a great expert, however, he is convinced of the existence of at least one security flaw that can lead him to freedom. To succeed in the enterprise, however, he will have to involve another inmate, Emil Rottmayer. Together, they will try to escape from the safest and most impregnable prison ever conceived and built by man.

Escape Plan: the cast and locations of the film

For the role of Ray Breslin, the producers already knew they wanted a well-known action movie actor. They were initially considered Bruce Willis and Schwarzenegger himself. Both, however, refused due to other commitments. The role was then offered to Sylvester Stallone, who accepted the part. With his involvement, Schwarzenegger decided to participate in the project in turn, accepting a minor role, that of the inmate Emil Rottmayer. In fact, the two performers and friends had been looking for a project in which to act in closer contact for some time, finally finding it in this one. For both, however, the set was not easy and on several occasions the two have suffered some injuries following rather complex scenes.

Next to them, in the role of the director of the prison Willard Hobbes there is Jim Caviezel, while 50 Cents is Hush, Ray’s best friend. Sam Neill plays Dr. Kyrie, who works in the prison, while Vincent D’Onofrio is Lester Clark, Ray’s partner. The spaces of the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, a disused NASA facility for years previously used for the assembly of gigantic external Space Shuttle tanks, were used as the basis for the reconstruction of the prison and the indoor shots. In this place what can be seen in the film has been reconstructed, taking care of everything to the smallest detail. About 90% of the film takes place in this environment, made as realistic as possible.

Escape Plan: the sequels, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

Five years after the film, its first sequel has arrived: Escape Pla 2 – Back to Hell. In this Stallone reprises his character, once again engaged in having to test the safety of a new prison. To support him in this case there is no Schwarzenegger, but the former wrestler Dave Bautista. After the success of the second film, the producers decided to give life to a final chapter of what has thus become in effect a trilogy. Released in 2019, Escape Plan 3 – The Ultimate Challenge he used a smaller budget but a more solid script. This led the third film to establish itself as a good success with critics and audiences, re-proposing the cast of the second film.

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Escape Plan – Escape from Hell it is in fact available in the catalogs of Chili, Google Play, Rai Play, Netflix, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will have the opportunity to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 26 August at 21:20 hours On the canal Rai 4.

