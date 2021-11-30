Escape room, like escaping from the museum

LITTLE ONES

“We discover the evolution of animals. How they were and how they became “ by Dunia Rahwan and Giulia Gattolin, with a preface by Sveva Sagramola (Gribaudo, 70 pages, 14.90 euros), is a book full of curiosities. Did you know that birds long ago had teeth? And what whales walked? When they appeared on Earth, animals were very different from how we know them now: how many adventures they went through and how many transformations they went through! Without those changes, today we would not have the biodiversity on which we can instead rely and which, however, is increasingly in danger. Protecting it is our duty. Through clear texts and surprising images, this book will make you discover how animals have evolved in history: giraffes, crocodiles, sharks and many others will have no more secrets. And, eventually, we will find out where we come from. Foreword by Sveva Sagramola. Age of reading: 6 years.

“Animal Farm” by George Orwell, illustrated by Quentin Gréban (Rizzoli, 25 euros) is a masterpiece that has become a classic. All animals are the same, but some are more equal than others. After rebelling against the owner and taking over the farm government, the animals think their lives will improve. Soon, however, it happens that the pigs become the bosses, and one of them, Napoleon, the boss of all. One by one, the principles of the Rebellion will thus be forgotten …

“Nicky & Vera” by Peter Sis (Rizzoli, 18 euros) is the story of a discreet hero of the Shoah and of the 669 children he saved. It is a story of commitment and courage, a story that cannot leave us indifferent. In December 1938, a young Englishman canceled his holiday in the mountains and left for Prague to help the thousands of refugees fleeing Nazism who had massed in the city. His name was Nicholas Winton and, working night and day from a hotel room, he collected hundreds of names and photographs of children to take to safety, obtained the money, found families willing to welcome them in England, organized trips, complete with documents official or counterfeit. During the spring and summer of 1939, as the dark shadow of Nazism stretched over Europe, Nicholas managed to make nearly seven hundred children, mostly Jews, flee aboard eight trains bound for London. Then when the war broke out and the borders were closed, he put away all the papers and never spoke to anyone about this story. Winton’s extraordinary feat was discovered only fifty years later by his wife and brought to everyone’s attention on a television program.

“Fairy tales” by Natalie Portman (Sonda, 64 pages, € 16.90) brings together, among the colorful pages, three great classics: The hare and the turtle, The three little pigs, The city mouse and the country mouse.

MEDIUM

“Escape Room – Can you escape the museum?” by Dr. Gareth Moore and Beatriz Castro (Gribaudo, € 16.90) is a mysterious story: your footsteps echo in the deserted gallery of Ancient Egypt and a shiver runs down your spine. There is something very strange about this museum, better go out immediately. But the doors don’t open, they’re locked! You have to find a way to escape … before it’s too late! Live the Escape Room experience at home with this interactive book. Puzzles, codes, puzzles, riddles … and many objects to build await you: these are the clues you need to solve the games, access the next rooms of the museum and find, as quickly as possible, the way out. Can you solve the mystery and escape the museum? Includes over 30 3D objects to build. Age of reading: from 9 years.

“All the flowers you are – 12 stories for my sister” by Iacopo Melio, with a story by Guido Catalano, illustrated by Agnese Innocente (Rizzoli, 190 pages, 16 euros) starring Iacopo Melio, 28, activist for human and civil rights. On the eve of an important day, he writes to his sister Costanza. Iacopo di lavoro collects and tells the stories of others, stories of ordinary fragility and extraordinary resilience, stories of people who are sometimes lost or subversive, people who ask for answers or just listen. They are the knights with the stain and the fear, as he likes to call them, and they are the ones who go on despite everything, who always try, who never stop dreaming and getting involved. Thus are the twelve protagonists of the stories of this book, lit up by the colors and poetry of Agnese Innocente and conceived as a walk in the midst of emotions: we, readers, picking together with Costanza one flower after another, walking along the paths of many lives. we return home with a handful of beauty to hold tight, a bigger heart and the hope of living in a better world every day. Among the twelve flowers for Costanza, there is one sown by Guido Catalano and one by Iacopo and Costanza’s mother, Barbara.

“Roby in search of the legendary pet” (Fabbri editori, 144 pages, € 15.90) ​​is the story of Roby, who has just arrived in town, but has already made some friends at school. He also found a boy, Francy, who is a bit clumsy but very, very good. But Roby has a great desire: he would like a Pet, a puppy, all for himself, like his friends. One day finally, thanks to a school competition, he will have the opportunity to win one … but it will only be the beginning of a great adventure, which will lead Roby to face enemies near and far and to discover the special powers that everyone, absolutely everyone, we have. You just need to know how to use them …

BIG

“Rutka – The Secret Girl” by Joanna Fabicka, illustrated by Mariusz Andryszczyk (Rizzoli, 226 pages, 16 euros) is an exciting story of friendship and discovery, where past and present dance together, are the desire to live and the infinite possibilities of that treasure that is childhood . In the courtyard of 13 Rybna Street, in Lódz, Zosia is bored to death. But when the bizarre Aunt Róia enters her life, and quickly settles into his heart, the world around her transforms. The walls of the buildings no longer seem so peeling, the willow in the center of the courtyard is no longer so curved and, among the branches, an unknown red braid peeps out. It’s Rutka, a neighbor Zosia didn’t know she had. With her, magic, madness and surreal adventures come on, and the imagination sweeps without limits. But, as they run hand in hand through the city, sad music flows under their feet and a silent tale unfolds under our gaze: the walls, the shadows, the mysterious images evoke the stories of pain of the Jews during the Second War world. There is the White Lord who swallows butterflies, and there is the Radegast station, from where wagons loaded with people leave for the Diamond Planet. A world that emerges from the memories of those who survived, but who cannot take over.

“The flight of the lark” by Anthony McGowan (Rizzoli, 140 pages, 15 euros) stars Nicky and Kenny, who go for a walk on the moor with Tina, their Jack Russel. It is the father who suggested that spring outing, a way to spend a few hours outside and get a little distracted. In fact, in a few days, his mother, who left home many years ago, will come to visit, and Kenny, who has a slight delay, is very tense. The two brothers take the bus, set off for the path, but soon it begins to snow. It was supposed to be just a walk, child’s play, and instead they are surprised by a fatal storm.

“Welcome to the anthropocene” by John Green, the author of “Fault of the Stars” (Rizzoli, 350 pages, 17 euros), is set in the current geological era, in which the work of man has profoundly redesigned and influenced the planet. Starting from the very successful podcast in America, enriched and transformed in this volume also due to the pandemic, John Green reviews, with a rating from 1 to 5 stars, different aspects of our anthropocentric planet: from the QWERTY keyboard to the velociraptor, passing for the Internet, sports myths and video games, up to the Penguins of Madagascar. Artificial products such as carbonated drinks, natural species whose habits have been irremediably changed by human action, phenomena that influence humanity such as Halley’s comet: the author’s reviews compose a real symphony, in a complex and rich in detail. John Green’s talent for telling stories shines more than ever and leads us to look at our present and the world around us with different eyes.

FOR ADULTS

“Greece 2013-2020. Diaries of the second millennium “ by Michele Buzzi (Book Sprint editions, 228 pages, € 16.90) collects seven travel stories set in Greece of the second millennium, from the places of mass tourism to the inaccessible monasteries of Mount Athos, from the traditional taverns on the beach to the most transgressive places of Mykonos, through the sunsets, the wind, the light and the magical colors of the Cyclades and the many islands of the Aegean Sea. A wandering aimlessly between corners of paradise and economic crisis, modernity and tradition, beach bars and ancient Acropolis, cities, churches and palaces built over the centuries by Greek, Roman, Venetian, Genoese, Turkish and Italian conquerors. A long journey to Ithaca, at a time when the world and the culture of the West seem to be coming to an end, a return to the origins, to the places where everything we are and what we have learned began: art, philosophy, music, physics and metaphysics.

“Nutrition and nutrition of dogs and cats” by Aa. Vv. (Edagricole, 238 pages, 36 euros) illustrates the basics of nutrition and food management of dogs and cats, providing students and professionals, eager to learn more about the subject, a simple, but complete and scientifically accurate text. In Italy today there are about seven million dogs and as many cats who have by now fully acquired the status of members of the families with which they live. In recent decades, the life expectancy of dogs and cats has increased considerably thanks to the greater sensitivity of their owners, the improvement of veterinary care and a more appropriate diet. Nutrition plays an increasingly important role in maintaining the health and well-being of pets throughout their lives.