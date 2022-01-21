Escape to Victory, players present and curiosities

Escape to Victory is a 1981 film but it has certainly left an excellent memory and is also very much appreciated by the new generations.

The charm of this film are several aspects. In the dramatic scenario of the Second World War a game is played and the protagonists are world-famous actors united with football stars. Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine and Max von Sydow world-famous actors who shared the set or if you prefer the football field with players who made history. One name above all, the legend of legends Pele but he is not the only champion of that film. Bobby Moore, captain of England’s 1966 world champion, Paul Guillaume Van Himst star of the national team of Belgium e Osvaldo César Ardiles he too world champion with his Argentina during the 1978 world championships are the names of this work. It should also be noted the presence in the cast of other players, such as Werner Roth in the part of Baumann (the captain of the German team), Laurie Sivell in the part of Schmidt (the goalkeeper of the German team), Robin Turner in the part of a German footballer and finally Kevin Beattie and Paul Cooper replacing Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone respectively during game action.

Where was Escape for Victory filmed?

Many wonder about the stadium that hosted the match: Il Nándor Hidegkuti Stadion is the facility where MTK, the second most successful football team in Hungary, plays its home matches, from 2018 to 2021 it hosted the Honved Budapest as the latter did with the white and blue club for the works of construction of the new stadium. The facility was named after Nándor Hidegkuti in 2002, after the athlete’s death.

The wonderful scenes:

The scenes that have entered everyone’s memory are Fernandez’s goal or, if you prefer, Pele’s overhead kick or the save by Captain Robert Hatch / Sylvester Stallone who saved the penalty after the game was over.

Source of inspiration for the film:

The film, loosely based on the death match held in Kiev on 9 August 1942 between a mix of Dynamo and Lokomotiv players and a team made up of German Luftwaffe air force officers