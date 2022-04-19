Escazú Agreement: what is its importance, why the Dominican Republic has not ratified it and what will happen if it does not

The Dominican Republic was one of the countries that actively participated in the adoption of the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Access to Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean, better known as the Escazu Agreement. the same as has summoned the countries of the region for its first Conference of the Parties (COP 1) which will take place this week in Santiago de Chile.

The Dominican State signed the treaty in 2018, but One year has passed since its entry into force and the country has not yet ratified it. This means that they do not have the right to vote for decision-making and that they cannot access the benefits derived from it.

The Escazú Agreement, named after the city in Costa Rica where it was signed, would contribute to the generation and dissemination of up-to-date environmental information, much needed in the country; it would give greater protection to environmentalists; and would guarantee the right of access to justice in environmental matters.

For the executive director of the Institute of Lawyers for the Protection of the Environment (Insaproma), Euren Cuevas, this treaty is vital to guarantee the protection of natural resources in the country because the population would have greater participation in the decision-making that they have to do with the environment.

Cuevas believes that this could be one of the most difficult aspects to implement here because Dominican political leaders are not used to having citizens accompany them to decide on important issues.

“I believe that the greatest resistance is that people participate together with decision makers so that a legitimate, consensual decision is made. They want to continue with the old model, in which you vote for them and ignore all the decisions they are going to make (…)”, explains the lawyer specializing in Environmental Policy, Legislation and Management.

For Cuevas, this is one of the points of the agreement that could generate greater resistance in the country. But access to information is also a complex issue to implement because, although the Dominican Republic has had a law on free access to public information since 2004 (200-04), in practice it does not work as it should.

The expert refers, for example, that according to the laws, studies on the environmental impact (in water, air, soil, biodiversity or in communities), of some project should be public, but it is very difficult to access them.

“Here they go around a lot to give you information or they give it to you halfway,” says Cuevas. In general terms, the lawyer believes that the key aspect that could hinder the implementation of this agreement in the country is transparency.

About environmental defenders

The Escazú Agreement seeks to protect the rights of environmental defenders, who in many countries of the region receive threats, mistreatment and are even killed. Although in the Dominican Republic the situation in this regard is not so extreme, Cuevas stresses that it is important that environmentalists are better protected so that they are not persecuted.

Cuevas explains that, although here the persecution of environmental defenders is lighter, those who monitor a lot or are very critical do receive pressure and intimidation, generally of an economic nature.

“Here what they do is that if you are in the budget they put pressure on you by taking you out of the budget. If you are a consultant, they try to prevent you from getting any consultancy. They try to strangle you financially. They call you to suggest you … ”, she maintains.

It clarifies, however, that there have been isolated cases of threats, persecution and even attacks.

Importance

For all this, it is important that the Dominican Republic ratifies the Escazú Agreement, because, as the former executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Bárcena, points out in the preface to the treaty, the main beneficiaries of this agreement are the citizens of the region, particularly the groups and communities most vulnerable.

“Its objective is to guarantee the right of all people to have access to information in a timely and adequate manner, to participate in a meaningful way in the decisions that affect their lives and their environment, and to access justice when these rights have been violated” Barcena points out.

The Constitutional Court should have reviewed it in 30 days and it is already more than a year old

The Dominican Republic is one of the 12 countries in the region that have not yet ratified the Escazú Agreement. It is currently in the Constitutional Court (TC), the country’s supreme body in charge of ensuring compliance with the Constitution.

The TC has the power to carry out a preventive control of international treaties, before sending them to the National Congress, to guarantee that they do not conflict with the Magna Carta.

Pursuant to the organic law of the Constitutional Court, the body must decide on the constitutionality or otherwise of international treaties within 30 days from the date it is received, but with the Escuazú Agreement it has been over a year and has not yet made a decision.

The explanation they have given is that the documents are reviewed in order of arrival, but other agreements that came later have already been approved by the agency, says the executive director of Insaproma.

This is why a group of organizations have made protests demanding that the TC make the decision that corresponds to it. Cuevas indicated that various coalitions will make a permanent campaign of fixed visits to the institution so that it decides.

When the TC makes its decision, the agreement will go to the National Congress. Cuevas understands that it will not last that long there because the representatives of the environmental commissions of both chambers are willing to collaborate so that it is approved immediately.

Implications

Cuevas warns that the longer the ratification of the agreement is delayed, the longer the Dominican Republic takes to enjoy its benefits, in addition to the fact that more environmental conflicts will continue to arise because “the lack of integration of people in decision-making creates conflicts and does not allow a sustainable development”.

Furthermore, the country could stop receiving certain financing from the international community due to the lack of transparency on the use of natural resources. They could also restrict the funds that can come through the Escazú Agreement.

On the other hand, when the Dominican State definitively joins the treaty, it could attract investment from serious companies that do not come to prey, Cuevas believes.

Government position

Faced with this situation, the Vice Minister of International Cooperation of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, Milagros De Camps, assures that this Government, chaired by Luis Abinader and who took office in 2020, is committed to promoting the Escazú Agreement.

De Camps affirms that from the beginning of his management the corresponding procedures were carried out so that the treaty continued its course towards ratification.

“When we arrived it was here and in the first week the first thing we did was send it to the Foreign Ministry to do the evaluation and send it to the Presidency. Then he was referred by the Presidency to the Constitutional Court”, he maintains.

De Camps stresses that this agreement is very important for the region and that although it has more meaning for other countries where many injustices against environmentalists and activists occur, the Dominican Republic is willing to support it.

Unlike Cuevas, De Camps believes that it would not be so difficult to implement it here because the country has very good laws on free access to information and social participation that support the legal principles of the agreement. But acknowledge that it is necessary to strengthen the capacity to generate environmental information.

“That agreement offers greater protection to the laws that we already have. We have the instruments at the local level. We have a good ecosystem of laws”, he considers.

The official clarifies that the agreement provides additional mechanisms to raise complaints in the international arena. She adds that it is also important to obtain financing and that it would serve to strengthen some areas in which improvements are required through the exchange of good practices and experiences with other States.

“It is good that we ratify in order to be able to actively participate in the regional negotiations and take advantage of the policies that are developed within the framework of the agreement. It is important that the region unifies itself to give support to the countries that need it most”, he exposes.

Regarding what the Constitutional Court has not approved it, De Camps understands that it is due to the volume of work he has.

“I don’t think it’s stalling, I think it’s following its course and they haven’t been able to finish knowing the agreement due to the volume of work they have,” he argues.

Dominican participation in COP1

From the 20th to the 22nd of this month, the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Escazú Agreement (COP1) will be held at ECLAC headquarters in Santiago, where progress in the implementation of the agreement will be reviewed and will advance in its operationalization. This includes discussion of the COP rules of procedure, modalities for meaningful public participation, financial provisions for the operation of the treaty, and the composition of the Support and Compliance Committee.

To this conference, which will be held in virtual and face-to-face modalities, A delegation from the Dominican Republic led by De Camps will attend.

“For us it is an important agreement and that is why we are going to be present at a technical and political level. We intend to actively participate until the Dominican Republic ratifies it”, he maintains.

The executive director of Insaproma points out that civil society will also be present to, among other things, motivate countries that have not signed or ratified the agreement to do so.