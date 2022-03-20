“Escorpión” Ruiz loses by knockout against “Moncho” Lebrón at Madison Square Garden in NY

The Honduran boxer Josec “Scorpion” Ruiz he lost this Saturday night by knockout in the seventh round the fight he starred in against the Puerto Rican Henry “Moncho” Lebron. For the junior light weight category, the catracho boxer fulfilled one of his great dreams by fighting in the mythical Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York United States. The eight-round fight ended with a technical knockout in the seventh round, despite the annoyance of the native of the Limón community, who argued that he felt in optimal conditions to continue, despite this the decision had already been made and as such, the Puerto Rican he celebrated his 15th victory on the ropes, while sadness and disappointment were obvious in the blue corner.

Action The first round of the fight allowed to show the quality of the rival, Henry Lebrón was more aggressive and attacked the Scorpion with different combinations, the left-handed jab being his main weapon, while the Honduran dedicated himself more to studying his opponent, his face it denoted a high level of concentration, before the constant attacks of the islander. The second assault continued along the same lines, with the physically imposing Lebrón taking the lead and continuing to look for ways to hurt his rival. Defensively, Ruiz resisted without setbacks, despite this, he achieved very little offensively. Due to a push Ruiz fell to the canvas and before the end of the assault, the bad blood between the two was demonstrated by an exchange of glances that stopped the fighters from going to their corners and that seemed eternal.