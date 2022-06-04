Esmeralda Pimentel reveals humiliations that she suffered as an actress | Facebook

The actress Y model mexican, Emerald Pimentelwho began his career in 2007, participating in the contest Our Beauty Mexicorepresenting Zapotlan in Jalisconow reveals that his foray into the world of soap operas has left him moments of great humiliation.

Esmeralda Pimentel, is one of the actresses in Mexico who at some point decided to show herself as she is, with everything and her bodily imperfections, but, before daring, she faced a lot of criticism, which finally prompted her to do so.

According to the model Y actresspeople who seek to make a career in the world of television are prey to the opinions of the people, because that world of entertainment, they are always judged and criticized for many reasons.

“I think that we as actors, we are all the time […] people are judging us, they are pointing fingers at us. Above all, as a woman, there is this expectation of, “I have to see myself or I have to behave in a certain way”, Pimentel mentioned in the Spanish program “El Hormiguero”.

After she herself went through these criticisms, she reached a point in her life where she understood that no one has the right to judge someone else’s body and that what is really important is that each person learns to love and respect each other with the body. that each one has, so Esmeralda decided to free herself from stereotypes.

“I decided to start showing a little more of who I am and of these things that society has always dictated are ugly or that you should be ashamed,” he said.

Esmeralda Pimentel announced that a soap opera producer, of which she did not give her name, had “extremely complexed all women with their bodies” and judged them by how they stood, laughed and even how they breathed.

“I remember that one day he told me, ‘come here,’ and he took me to the monitor so that he could see me and he told me, ‘Look how your nose looks when you laugh or when you sigh.’ a lot of complexes about your person, that I had never perceived before,” the actress shared.

Due to this type of experiences that unfortunately he has faced in his years of experience, Emerald Pimentel he has come to learn that no one, not even someone with ‘power’, can afford to bully others.

“This is what I mean, that no one, much less someone who has power, has the right to hurt you,” he added in this interview.

The perception of the image is so important that she herself experienced strong moments, in which even work doors were closed to her just because she had cut her hair, because that made her “no longer give the profile” for the one who always they searched; however, she allowed him to open her horizons even to other countries.

“It scared me a lot, but it opened up the possibility of playing characters that I didn’t have the opportunity before, of doing a lot of theater. Now a series is going to be released where I play a female firefighter, I had the opportunity to do ‘The Good Doctor’ , now I’m going to do a series in the United States,” he said, Esmeralda Pimentel.