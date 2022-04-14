Esmeralda Pimentel, why she moved to Spain with William Levy | Monte Cristo | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Emerald Pimentel is a Mexican model and actress internationally recognized for her work in “The neighbor” Y “beauty and the beasts”. The 31-year-old has been part of different television, film and theater programs, which has earned her the affection of the public.

Recently, Pimentel announced that he would be moving to another country, amid rumors that he would have distanced himself from his partner, Osvaldo Benavides. And it is said that the Mexican would be in a love relationship with michelle renaudalthough this has not been confirmed by either party.

The truth is that Esmeralda will leave the Aztec country to go live in Spain, but she will not be alone. the cuban actor William Levy will join this trip, which has left more than one speechless. Then she knows what the reason is.

WHY WILL ESMERALDA PIMENTEL MOVE WITH WILLIAM LEVY TO SPAIN?

The reason for this adventure is not related to a sentimental relationship but to a project they have in common. Both will star in the new version of the famous novel by Alexandre Dumas, “Monte Cristo”, which will also have as locations Miami and Cuba.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see this amazing story that I’m going to be a part of”Pimentel expressed in a press conference.

she feels lucky

For the young artist it is a pleasure to be part of the project, in a new territory for which she feels great affection. Having a leading role in the project fills him with joy and even more so as it is an international production.

“Spain is a country to which I am very grateful and love, and I never thought that the doors would open for me, since this is the third project and the longest, the most complex, with a leading character”, he added.

WHEN WILL THE SERIES PREMIERE?

“Monte Carlo” will have six episodes where Esmeralda Pimentel will share screens with William Levy. The series is expected to be released next summer, through the platform Pantaya.

The actor will play Edmundo Dantes, a wealthy man who attracts attention with his imposing presence (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

ESMERALDA PIMENTEL SUFFERED FROM DEPRESSION AFTER BEING REJECTED FROM SEVERAL PROJECTS

Through their social networks, Emerald Pimentel shared with his followers that for months she was unable to work on some project because she was rejected for her image since she decided to radically change the length of her hair.

The 31-year-old actress opened her heart to confess the difficult moments she experienced a few months ago when she was rejected in castings that she has done in Mexico and other Latin American countries, a situation that led her to suffer from severe depression.